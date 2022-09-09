Read full article on original website
2022 Emmy Awards: Live Winners Announced As They Happen
Television’s biggest night is here as the 74th Emmy Awards will be unveiled tonight in downtown Los Angeles, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson, and airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock. In what has been another extraordinary year for television, tonight’s festivities mark some of the biggest competition in years for the Emmys, as many old and new favorites across the drama and comedy categories collide for results that could spread the wealth of winners across multiple shows, as opposed to last year with the domination of Netflix’s “The Crown” and AppleTV+’s “Ted Lasso.”
‘Entergalactic’ Trailer: Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris Combine Forces For An Immersive Explosion Of Art & Music In New Animated Series
When you hear the premise of “Entergalactic,” the new animated series coming to Netflix, it might not elicit much excitement. It’s a show about a young guy trying to balance love and success while living in New York City. But, as the trailer for the series shows, “Entergalactic” is much, much more than just a clichéd premise.
The Best Movies to Buy or Stream This Week: ‘Blow Out,’ ‘The Lost City,’ ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,’ And More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Eddie Redmayne Does A Whole Lot Of Acting In Ripped-From-The-Headlines Medical Thriller [TIFF]
It would be empty hyperbole to declare Eddie Redmayne our worst living actor; in all likelihood, the honor belongs to someone nobody’s ever heard of, so bad that they never became famous in the first place. But in Tobias Lindholm’s new drama “The Good Nurse,” Redmayne still makes a bold argument for some qualified version of the statement.
Shawn Levy Has Talked With Ryan Reynolds About A ‘Stranger Things’/’Deadpool’ Crossover
When you look at the biggest franchises on TV and film, you wouldn’t be wrong to say that TV is dominated by “Stranger Things” and film is dominated by Marvel Studios. In the middle of both of those worlds rests filmmaker Shawn Levy, who is one of the producers of “Stranger Things” and the director of the upcoming “Deadpool 3.” And, apparently, the filmmaker is taking notes and trying to figure out how to bring those two worlds together.
‘The White Lotus’ Wins Emmy For Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Those looking for upsets at the 74th Emmy Awards will have to look somewhere other than the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category. As expected, frontrunner “The White Lotus” topped a crowded field of limited and anthology shows, besting “Dopesick,” “Inventing Anna,” “Pam & Tommy,” and “The Dropout” to bring home the Emmy.
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’: Tyler Perry Talks Departing From Comedy For His New Drama About Forbidden Love
Tyler Perry’s 23rd film, “A Jazzman’s Blues,” is a major departure for the seasoned director known for comedies and farces that are sometimes extremely broad. For “A Jazzman’s Blue,” the prolific filmmaker does a 180 into drama and romance. The story is set in Jim Crowe’s South and revolves around a forbidden love story about two star-crossed lovers.. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, prior to which the director and stars, Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone, sat down for an interview to discuss themes like colorism as a cousin of racism and how the experience of making the film changed them.
Netflix Had A Down Year At The Emmys But It’s Not Time To Panic
Sports fans have sports teams; television fans have streaming platforms. While much of the focus leading up to the 74th Emmy Awards has been centered on first-time nominees like “The White Lotus” or returning champions like “Succession,” the inside-baseball narratives centered on platforms like HBO Max and Netflix. With the latter slipping behind HBO in overall nominations—dropping from 129 in 2021 to 105 this year—the stage was set for a reshuffling of sorts of the television landscape.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Review: Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s Stop-Motion Collaboration is Uneven But Engaging [TIFF]
It must be tough to work with Jordan Peele – not because he seems a particularly difficult collaborator (quite the opposite, frankly), but because lazy and/or SEO-hunting websites tend to ascribe his ownership to just about anything he touches. We saw it with last year’s “Candyman” (which he co-wrote and produced but did not direct), with Spike Lee’s “BlackKklansman” (producer), with the recent “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul” (executive producer), and with the television productions “Hunters” and “Lovecraft County” (executive producer). It’s not terribly fair to the other creators of those projects, but also understandable – he’s staked out a very specific kind of entertainment, a cross-pollination of genre exploration and social commentary, and people just associate it with him, even when his involvement isn’t terribly direct.
‘Babylon’ Trailer: Damien Chazelle Revives Jazz-Age Hollywood With Brad Pitt, Margo Robbie & Wild Debauchery
Though it feels like an ice age has come and gone, it wasn’t so long ago that writer/director Damien Chazelle became Hollywood’s golden boy. After making a name for himself with 2014’s “Whiplash,” Chazelle solidified his reputation as Tinseltown’s favorite young filmmaker with the 2016 megahit musical “La La Land,” which earned nearly $450 million at the box office and a record-tying fourteen Oscar nominations. Now, at the ripe age of 37 years old, Chazelle has put the final touches on his most ambitious project yet.
Best And Worst Emmys 2022: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lee Jung-Jae, Lizzo
The biggest compliment we can give Done + Dusted, the production company behind the past three Emmy Award ceremonies, is that they got it in at exactly three hours and they did it without straining the proceedings. They handed out 25 awards, had some great speeches and some funny bits. Was it as memorable a “telecast” as 2020 (a technical achievement handing out Emmys in lockdown) or 2021 (an almost back to normal but not really production)? No, but they won’t have headlines about one of the biggest stars slapping another major star during the ceremony either. A Best and Worst for this? Well, the winners and Television Academy members were the reason it will be remembered.
‘Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday’ Trailer: Scott Adkins Returns In An Action-Packed Sequel Bonanza Promising Gunfire & Gags
“A hitman’s job is never done:” is the tagline from the trailer for the forthcoming action-comedy movie “Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday,” which follows Mike Fallon (AKA The Accident Man) (played by Scott Adkins) as he tries to “top the best assassins in the world, protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure.” Of course, The Accident Man will accomplish all of this during a run time of 96 minutes. If, by any chance, the preceding plot doesn’t pique your interest, the trailer also promises to feature a killer clown by the name of Poco the Killer Clown, whose weapon of choice seems to be a big hammer.
‘Chevalier’ Review: An Electric Kelvin Harrison Jr. Can’t Quite Save The Biopic Clichés Of A Revisionist Black Mozart [TIFF]
As history lessons go, it’s a fascinating one: Joseph Bologne, born to a married plantation proprietor in the French colony of Guadeloupe and a Creole woman held as a slave there, would grow up to attain such repute as a violinist, composer, and conductor that he was granted the title of Chevalier de Saint-Georges then and “the Black Mozart” now. In the pitchy biopic “Chevalier,” he earns this sobriquet in a literal capacity by storming into a concert from Wolfgang himself, already in progress, challenging him to a violin battle, and owning him so hard that the crowd bursts into a rabid standing ovation.
Charlie Cox Says ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Be “Truthful” To The Tone Of The Comics With A Bit Of Levity
Boy, oh boy, did film fans have a busy weekend the last few days or what? Not only was it the first weekend for the Toronto International Film Festival and the end of Venice, but we also had Disney’s fan convention, D23, which was headlined by Marvel Studios whipping out previews for a lot of its upcoming slate, including the highly-anticipated series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And with Daredevil, played once again by Charlie Cox, about to show up in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” presumably with a bit of a sense of humor, fans are curious if the grim, gritty DD from the Netflix show is going to carry over to the new series or if the MCU is going to make the hero more silly? Charlie Cox is hinting that it could be a bit of both.
‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron Keeps Her Magic Streak Going In New Netflix Film Directed By Paul Feig
Do you ever wonder where every great fairytale begins? Coming this fall, the new Netflix film “The School For Good & Evil” from director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) and based on the string of novels by author Soman Chainani tries to answer those questions. The supernatural adventure...
‘Joker 2’: Jacob Lofland Is The Latest Actor To Join Joaquin Phoenix In The Sequel
As we approach the start of production on the highly-anticipated DC film, “Joker: Folie à Deux,” it appears that Todd Phillips is beginning to round out the cast for his sequel. So, it’s time to welcome Jacob Lofland to the madhouse. According to THR, Jacob Lofland...
‘Confess, Fletch’ Review: A High-Spirited Sequel Returns the Character to His Literary Roots
The problem with Michael Ritchie’s 1985 film “Fletch” is that it’s a perfectly good ’80s Chevy Chase action-comedy and a very bad adaptation of Gregory McDonald’s Edgar-award-winning mystery novel. It’s a dichotomy that becomes clear if you’re one of the many, many ’80s kids (hello) who watched “Fletch” on video and HBO so many times we memorized it and then went to read the book – and its ten (ten!) follow-ups – and discovered they were something different altogether. When Ritchie and Chase re-teamed four years later to make a sequel, they didn’t even bother adapting one of the other books; they made an original sequel to the movie version of the character, “Fletch Lives,” which satisfied no one.
‘A Friend Of The Family’ Trailer: Peacock’s New True Crime Series Based On The Broberg Family Kidnappings
“A Friend of the Family” showrunner and executive producer Nick Antosca is no stranger to the gritty world of true crime, having previously been a writer for the Hulu series “The Act.” Antosca’s latest project comes in the form of a web series based upon the popular 80’s horror franchise “Chucky” and is currently in its second season.
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Review: A Delightfully Ribald Period Comedy From Lena Dunham [TIFF]
“Catherine Called Birdy” is Lena Dunham’s second feature film of 2022, and they present a striking study in contrasts. “Sharp Stick” is a provocative and occasionally cringe-y examination of contemporary mores, particularly regarding sexuality—in other words, exactly what you’d expect from a Lena Dunham movie. “Birdy,” on the other hand, is a period piece based on a book and rated PG-13; it feels like a movie made as a conscious effort to prove that she’s more than you think. But that dichotomy also makes “Birdy” feel more calculating than it is; indeed, it’s a delightful step in Dunham’s artistic evolution, a work that both feels like something new and bears her distinctive voice.
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Bares His Soul In His Most Personal Film [TIFF]
Sift through some of his best work, and you will find that Steven Spielberg has always been a filmmaker charged by notions of love and ache for families, both those we are born into and those we select for ourselves. Though his tender devotion to domestic, often suburban bonds and rhythms—a well-documented and endlessly discussed through-line in his filmography—has perhaps never been as evident as in the soul-baring “The Fabelmans.” It’s Spielberg’s most personal film, one that gorgeously revives the memories of his childhood and youth with a lavish sense of wistfulness and an aptly Hollywood-ized, fable-like touch.
