Reidsville, NC

10-year-old girl dead, teen charged after shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen, Caroline Bowyer
 4 days ago

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Reidsville .

According to Reidsville police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a home on Circle Drive about a shooting. They found a 10-year-old girl on the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Person critically injured in shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville

Police consulted the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office and charged a 14-year-old boy with first-degree murder.

“I know it was an accident,” said Tyler Jeffries, the victim’s mother. “He didn’t mean it. I could hear it in his voice when I talked to him.”

Tyler spoke to her nephew, who he took in a week ago, before he was arrested in connection with her daughter’s murder.

“My daughter is gone,” she said. “She’s not coming back, and I know she is in a better place.”

The 14-year-old gunman was headed to foster care if Tyler did not welcome him into her home on Circle Drive in Reidsville.

“I’m still worried about my nephew,” Tyler said. “He’s still my nephew, and he’s only 14 years old.”

The shooting happened while Tyler was at work.

“I get a call from my neighbor saying that she was shot and come to find out my nephew accidentally shot her with an AR-16,” Tyler said.

On Friday afternoon, FOX8 crews found a memorial with candles, flowers, stuffed animals and balloons not far from the home at the corner of Circle Drive and Roach Street.

“These guns have got to get out of the hands of these children,” said Gracie Reynolds, who has lived on Circle Drive for 38 years. “Children killing children. And I feel so sorry for this mother. My heart breaks for this momma.”

The Reidsville Police Department shared the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. Reidsville Police Chaplins would
be honored to work with members of the victim’s family. We ask that any family member who is
struggling with grief to reach out to our department. We will anonymously assist any family or
friends through this grieving process.

Reidsville Police Department
Danielle Ledesma
3d ago

It's very unfortunate and sad.I don't feel like the boy should be charged with first degree though.An adult should've secured the weapon so I think guilt is on more then one person BUT it's hard to imagine being in this situation as a parent and aunt like this lady 😓My heart goes out and prayers for all involved and affected 💔RIP little Angel 🌹🌸 God is in the mom/aunt's heart already ,as she's forgiven the child already and opened her heart and home without question .Big hugs to her 😔🙏💔

Reidsville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Reidsville, NC
