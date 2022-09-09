Read full article on original website
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Major breakthrough in case of man found encased in a concrete slab as two men are charged with murder
Police have charged two men with murder and misconduct with a corpse in the case of a man found encased in a concrete slab in March this year. Andrew Christopher Walsh was reported missing by his family in the north Queensland town of Mossman in January,. The 35-year-old was last...
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Grandfather, 81, ‘left bloodied and bruised by arrest’ after police go to wrong address
Police have been accused of leaving an 81-year-old grandfather bruised and bloody after mistakenly approaching his house in the early hours of Friday morning.Pictures of an elderly man covered in dark bruises and wound dressings were shared on Twitter by a woman who said Bedfordshire Police left her grandfather in the cells “confused and bruised trying to defend himself”.“He was terrified, ill and it took 10 officers/6 vehicles to arrest him. Maybe his heart attack gave him superpowers?” she said.Bedfordshire Police said officers arrived at a house in the village of Potton around 5am on Friday to investigate reports of...
Police issue pictures of man after woman is raped in her own flat in 'horrific attack'
Police are urgently searching for a man who they want to question after a woman was raped in a 'horrific attack' in her own home. Police were called to the woman's flat in Beckenham, south London, at 4.35am on August 20 after she reported that a man had entered her flat and raped her.
Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Human Remains Found in Suitcases Won at Auction Were Those of 2 Young Children, New Zealand Police Say
Authorities in New Zealand have determined that human remains recently discovered in old suitcases a family had won at auction were the bodies of two young children. A statement from the Counties Manukau Police confirms "initial post-mortem examinations" on the remains found in two separate suitcases "are that of two primary school-aged children."
EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found
The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Police officer covered Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s gunshot wound with hand, inquest hears
Coroner, who presided over inquest into death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in 2007, speaks of shock at death of another child
Police apologise for wrongful conviction of man executed 70 years ago
Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali, was hanged in 1952 after he was found guilty of a murder in Cardiff
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years
Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’
A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
Brit tourist, 24, raped in horror attack near bar in Greece while on holiday as cops arrest suspect, 26, after manhunt
A BRITISH tourist was allegedly raped while on holiday in Greece in a horrific attack near a bar. Cops have arrested the suspect, a 26-year-old man, in the municipality of Akti-Vonitsa in the western part of the country. The man was arrested after a 24-year-old British tourist is said to...
