3 things to know this morning – September 12, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Heavy smoke in the Salmon area impeded firefighters’ efforts to fight the Moose Fire over the weekend. The fire remains 37% contained. Meanwhile, the Owl Fire, 20 miles west of North Fork, has burned 350 acres.
Lindsey Stirling’s Snow Waltz Christmas tour coming to Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Lindsey Stirling is coming to Idaho Falls. The Mountain America Center announced Monday the award-winning pop-violinist is bringing her Snow Waltz Tour to town Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16. You can purchase tickets HERE. The post...
Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Kay Walker from Idaho Falls is now almost 81-years-old and decided to start a business selling products made from potatoes. Walker and his partner Bob Willis own and operate Idaho Potato Soap and Gifts, and all products are manufactured locally in Blackfoot. Currently, they offer...
Budweiser hosts 9/11 stair climb challenge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Budweiser malting plant in Idaho Falls played host for a stair climb challenge to help memorialize and honor those who perished during the events of 9/11. Many local first responders came out to participate as they remembered 9/11. The challenge was to climb up the stairs on one of the plants silos, seven times. That amount equaled 2,071 steps which would be representative of the climb to the top of the twin towers.
Road closure on E 25th Street
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A traffic alert for drivers in Idaho Falls as a road will close Wednesday to through traffic. E 25th Street from S Holmes Avenue to where the road widens at Jennie Lee Drive will be closed for one week beginning Sept. 14. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes.
20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Animal Services announced 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. Thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, dog and puppy adoptions were 50% off. Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130+tax. With the discount,...
Veteran writes book about the history of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – When coming to the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, you can tell there is a long history there, but little has been documented on it until now. The building’s historian Miguel Dominic published a book entitled Lest We Forget, documenting the origin story of the...
Local elementary students honor first responders
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at Holy Rosary Elementary School in Idaho Falls recognized first responders Monday as they learned about the events of 9/11. Before lunch hour, students gathered in front of the school to have a small ceremony to thank these first responders and honor those who died on that day in 2001. Afterward, students had a chance to sit with these local heroes and eat lunch with them.
Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – In partnership with Castaways car club, Import Domestic Throwdown car club is hosting a memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in a shooting on Sept. 3. The memorial is set for Tuesday from 7:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot.
ISU students study history and culture in Ireland
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In May, graduate students from the Master of Arts in History program, Cassie Ashdown, Tyler Holman and Jon Madson traveled to Dublin, Ireland, to experience the city and conduct research relevant to their respective areas of study. The trip came at the end of the...
2 arrested after deputy struck in the face
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Two adults were arrested Sunday evening after battering a deputy who was called to keep the peace. The reporting party, 55-year-old Carolelynn Williams, called for deputies to respond because people were removing items from her property. Deputies arrived, and Williams told them her daughter and son-in-law were there to remove their property, but the situation had escalated to a verbal disturbance. Williams requested the deputy stand by while her daughter finished loading up their belongings to keep the peace.
