“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Body found in Friendswood home identified; victim's vehicle found impounded in Houston, police say
Police identified the victim and added that his truck, which they had earlier said was seen on surveillance video leaving his home, was found impounded in Houston
Katy Freeway EB lanes back open after wrong-way driver incident, Houston police say
The driver was going westbound on the eastbound lanes near Park Ten. Video shows the moments leading up to police making that traffic stop.
fox26houston.com
Body found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston; investigation underway
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday morning. Authorities said the discovery was made at 901 North York Street around 8:30 a.m. Officials stated HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when they found a man's body in the bayou.
Man killed in drive-by was shot at least 5 times in southwest Houston, police say
Witnesses told police the shooter was in a white, newer-model Jeep Renegade that sped away. That's the only description investigators had.
Man dies after grabbing onto moving car and falling off in Acres Homes area
Police believe the man grabbed onto the car when it was stopped at a light and held on for a couple blocks before falling off. The driver likely never realized the man was hanging on, HPD said.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
Click2Houston.com
Man convicted in 2019 road rage shooting that left 2 toddlers severely burned after fireworks inside truck ignite, prosecutors say
HOUSTON – A man who shot into a vehicle in an incident of road rage, which prosecutors said sparked a fire that left two toddlers severely burned in 2019, has been convicted in the crime. On Monday, Bayron J. Rivera, 21, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault...
Man's body found in front hallway of home days after death, Friendswood police say
Police believe foul play may be involved in the latest death. They're now looking for a vehicle of interest.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged, baby safe following hostage situation in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A barricaded suspect was arrested and a baby is safe following a hostage situation in northeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Jose Ivan Padron, 31, has been charged with two felonies, endangering a child and evading in a motor vehicle. Officers were reportedly...
fox26houston.com
Friendswood police believe man died days before he was found in home
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A man who was found dead in a Friendswood home had a head wound consistent with foul play, police say. The man was found Monday afternoon, but police believe he had been dead in the home for several days. Friendswood police were called to a home in...
Surveillance video shows thieves wanted for robbing optometrist office in southwest Houston
Police just released video of the alleged robbery that happened nearly a month ago in southwest Houston. This pair has also been connected to a Sept. 2 incident at an eye care store on San Felipe.
cbs19.tv
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
fox26houston.com
Authorities respond to reported active shooter call at Heights High School in Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities have responded to a reported active shooter call at Heights High School in Houston, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says. According to the constable’s office, no injuries have been reported at this time. The call came in around 1 p.m., prompting authorities to...
KSAT 12
Texas authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old boy
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend. Authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that they responded to the child’s home in Cleveland on Saturday morning. The boyfriend of the child’s mother told authorities that the child...
HPD seeks red Dodge Charger spotted at scene of deadly shooting outside Fifth Ward corner store
Police are looking for a red Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a sunroof after one man was killed and another was injured when a gunman fired into a crowd on Saturday.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Anthony Hipp? Family seeks help in identifying suspects tied to deadly shooting on Christmas Eve in Katy area
HOUSTON, Texas – The family of a man shot and killed in the Katy area on Christmas Eve is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division. On Dec. 24, 2021, Anthony Hipp was shot and killed...
Man found shot to death in Westchase apartment while visiting friends, Houston police say
Investigators said the victim did not live at the apartment complex and was visiting his friends.
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in crash on SH-99 in NW Harris County while driving to homecoming, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two teenagers have both been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on SH-99 in west Harris County Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash was reported on SH-99 just south of Bridgeland Creek Parkway around 6 p.m. The teens were allegedly...
Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy shoots and kills man accused of charging at him with tire iron
Police said the man came within arms distance of the deputy at a Gulfgate Mexican restaurant before he opened fire. The man then ran outside and died in the parking lot.
