fox26houston.com

Body found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston; investigation underway

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday morning. Authorities said the discovery was made at 901 North York Street around 8:30 a.m. Officials stated HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when they found a man's body in the bayou.
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
KHOU

Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side

HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
cbs19.tv

Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

