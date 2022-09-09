ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

New restaurant “Capones” brings little Chicago back in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Little Chicago is back in the form of a new restaurant named after the infamous Al Capone. The Capones is not only a new restaurant, but it’s a rebrand of Lincoln County’s Lincoln Highway Diner. With the closing of both locations, it is not the end but only the beginning of owner Daniel Neff’s dream.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Esteban Pedro Santiago, 26, Jacksonville AR and Trina Sibug Janagap, 25, North Platte. Ryan Alec Rookstool, 23, Sutherland and Kelsey Elizabeth Epp, 22, Sutherland. Kyle Joseph Bellew, 32, Hershey and Amanda Marie Nekuda, 34, North Platte. Thomas Johan Nel, 41, North Platte and Sydnee Elizabeth Hansen, 31, North Platte.
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car - a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442. His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.
Winners of National Avocado Launching Championship announced

The first annual National Avocado Launching Championship came to a close Sept. 10 after a day filled with comradery, competition, and of course, flying avocados. This inaugural event, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, consisted of a Friday night event for the contestants. They were given the opportunity to test out their launching mechanisms one last time and get a feel for where the competition would be taking place. Big Dan and the Jelly Stingers played live music, dinner was served by Bunkhouse Creations & Dusti Rhoads by M Bar M, the beer garden was open, and the competition was fired up! After four hours of test launches the evening ended and the anticipation of Saturday morning was high.
North Platte man, Kearney woman arrested on drug sales allegations

KEARNEY, Neb.-A North Platte man and a Kearney woman have been arrested on numerous drug distribution allegations. Kearney police said on Wednesday, at around 5:45 a.m., acting on information obtained during a traffic stop, officers and investigators with the Kearney Police Department and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue.
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
Gov. Ricketts tours possible site of Perkins County canal, reservoir system

On Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts toured portions of the South Platte River Basin with state officials. The visit offered a firsthand look at drought conditions and included a windshield survey of possible routes and reservoir locations for the Perkins County Canal, the project designed to protect and preserve South Platte River water coming into Nebraska from Colorado.
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

