Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
2 Warrants: Failure to Appear (3) 2 Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Stalking. 3 Warrants: Failure to Pay (3) 1 Warrant: Probation Violation, possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine.
North Platte police make 6 arrests during Driver Sober campaign
The North Platte Police Department participated in the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign”, from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. NPPD Officers worked 160 hours of Overtime. A total of 6 arrests were made for impaired driving, with four attributable to...
knopnews2.com
New restaurant “Capones” brings little Chicago back in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Little Chicago is back in the form of a new restaurant named after the infamous Al Capone. The Capones is not only a new restaurant, but it’s a rebrand of Lincoln County’s Lincoln Highway Diner. With the closing of both locations, it is not the end but only the beginning of owner Daniel Neff’s dream.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Esteban Pedro Santiago, 26, Jacksonville AR and Trina Sibug Janagap, 25, North Platte. Ryan Alec Rookstool, 23, Sutherland and Kelsey Elizabeth Epp, 22, Sutherland. Kyle Joseph Bellew, 32, Hershey and Amanda Marie Nekuda, 34, North Platte. Thomas Johan Nel, 41, North Platte and Sydnee Elizabeth Hansen, 31, North Platte.
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car - a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442. His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.
Winners of National Avocado Launching Championship announced
The first annual National Avocado Launching Championship came to a close Sept. 10 after a day filled with comradery, competition, and of course, flying avocados. This inaugural event, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, consisted of a Friday night event for the contestants. They were given the opportunity to test out their launching mechanisms one last time and get a feel for where the competition would be taking place. Big Dan and the Jelly Stingers played live music, dinner was served by Bunkhouse Creations & Dusti Rhoads by M Bar M, the beer garden was open, and the competition was fired up! After four hours of test launches the evening ended and the anticipation of Saturday morning was high.
Emergency responders receive hands-on training at Flat Rock EMS Conference
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Chris Rich, Western Nebraska product specialist for Sandry Fire Supply, works to extricate victims from a simulated car crash Saturday afternoon at the North Platte Community College South Campus. Rich and Carlos Barron, clinical educator for Priority Medical Transport, led the extrication session - one of many offered...
Post Podcast: Kids can explore uniqueness, build confidence with North Platte ’Playshop’
Scotty was joined by Desiree Aragon, Founder of Coaching Empowered Kids, to talk about a workshop for kids coming up this Saturday. Listen and learn more at www.brainandbodybalancing.com.
North Platte man, Kearney woman arrested on drug sales allegations
KEARNEY, Neb.-A North Platte man and a Kearney woman have been arrested on numerous drug distribution allegations. Kearney police said on Wednesday, at around 5:45 a.m., acting on information obtained during a traffic stop, officers and investigators with the Kearney Police Department and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue.
North Platte High Booster Club hosts Homecoming parade, pep rally
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte High School Booster Club is inviting the community to get in the Homecoming Spirit with a parade and community pep rally. With the Homecoming game against Columbus on Friday at Bauer Field, organizers want the community to get in the spirit. The parade will be...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
Gov. Ricketts tours possible site of Perkins County canal, reservoir system
On Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts toured portions of the South Platte River Basin with state officials. The visit offered a firsthand look at drought conditions and included a windshield survey of possible routes and reservoir locations for the Perkins County Canal, the project designed to protect and preserve South Platte River water coming into Nebraska from Colorado.
