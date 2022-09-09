BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a wrong-way driver responsible for a three-car pile-up on I-89 Sunday night, was likely “impaired.”. Police were called to the scene on I-89 northbound in Milton around 11 p.m. They say Ernest Yangassa, 43, of South Burlington was the wrong-way driver. When troopers arrived at the scene, multiple vehicles were off the road and they had to pull the unconscious Yangassa out of a burning car. He remains hospitalized Tuesday with serious injuries.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 9 HOURS AGO