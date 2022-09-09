Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Frm. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials
Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators. With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Periods of heavy rain Tuesday night will taper to showers by morning. New Hampshire primary voting underway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Granite Staters head to the polls...
compassvermont.com
Vermont Motorists Speeding Over 90 MPH Reaches 60 Percent in Latest Saturation Patrol
In November of 2021, Compass Vermont reported that a saturation patrol on Interstate 89 to deter speeding revealed that 22% of motorists stopped were traveling over 90 miles per hour. It has gotten worse. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. On September 4th, Vermont State Police Troopers...
WCAX
Vt. ed officials offer guidance on funding students at independent, religious schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont tax dollars can now fund religious instruction in schools following this summer’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Now, the Vermont Agency of Education is offering new guidance on how districts should proceed. The High Court in June ruled in a Maine case, Carson v....
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Parro’s Gun Shop in Waterbury recently played host to a group of volunteers representing the Green Mountain State’s future hunter educators. Ike Bendavid spoke with the participants and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
WCAX
Fast food restaurants in Vermont and New Hampshire accused of violating child labor laws
A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. Vt. authorities search for missing Franklin County teen. Updated: 49 minutes ago. The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a...
WCAX
Vt. health care provider rolls out mobile clinic
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A health care company in Chittenden County is on a mission to bring health care directly to the workplace. “They’re literally bringing the doctor to our employees, " said Michele Asch, the vice president of Twincraft Skincare in Winooski, part of a new experiment in delivering health care directly to businesses.
WCAX
New Hampshire primary voting underway
Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. NH primary voting underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Granite Staters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Vt., NH fast food chains fined for violating child labor laws
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Labor Department’s New England Office says it took action earlier this year against Dunkin’ and McDonald’s franchise locations in Vermont and New Hampshire over violating child labor laws. The DOL found nine McDonald’s and 12 Dunkin’ franchise locations allowed some 14...
WCAX
Vt. National Guard holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Vermont National Guard welcomes thousands of community members at open house. The Vermont National Guard took time off from their normal duties on Sunday to welcome the community to see what their job is all about. Our Hailey Morgan was there. Renovated former hospital now housing for firefighters. Updated: 6...
heneyrealtors.com
Best Fall Hikes in Vermont
To enjoy the majesty of the colorful foliage of the Vermont landscape hikers young and old take to the trail. There is a wide selection of excellent hikes for all abilities in and around Central Vermont. Driving to the trailheads is also very beautiful, especially when passing through the ‘Notch Road’ connecting Stowe and Cambridge.
WCAX
Vt. education secretary says schools must meet requirements despite staffing shortages
IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Miley Brochu is back at school. The Irasburg Village School finally found someone to give Miley the one-on-one attention she needs. For the first week and a half of school, Miley wasn’t allowed to go to class without a parent because her school couldn’t find a paraeducator for her. But is that legal?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermontbiz.com
GMP will electrify its truck fleet in a crushing first blow Thursday
Rendering of electric truck. The actual one will be at the event Thursday in Pittsford. Courtesy GMP. Vermont Business Magazine GMP is scrapping fossil fuel for its field fleet by destroying a fossil fuel truck and replacing it with an all-electric truck in a major step toward electrifying its field fleet to cut costs and carbon. On Thursday the state's largest utility will introduce the new vehicle and destroy one with an internal combustion engine at a "Destroy-a-Truck Event" in Pittsford.
WCAX
YCQM: Sept. 11, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” looking into whether families nationwide are getting the special education access they’re entitled to under federal law. Also, we speak with Bill Calfee, the chief visionary officer for Myti, a Burlington startup aiming to keep online shopping dollars from leaving the state. We get a preview of the website that aims to make shopping at local retailers as easy as buying from places like Amazon, Walmart and more. Plus, we talk with Vermont authors Rebecca and Sallyann Majoya about their new book, regarding adoption and recounting the struggle to become parents.
VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities
Barre, Manchester, Middlebury, Morrisville and Windsor will join Montpelier in piloting free ride-hailing as an alternative or supplement to more traditional forms of public transportation. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities.
WCAX
Vermont National Guard welcomes thousands of community members at open house
Vt. National Guard holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony. As people all over America remembered what happened at the World Trade Center on 9/11, the Vermont National Guard found its own way to honor those who perished 21 years ago. Renovated former hospital now housing for firefighters. Updated: 6 hours ago. An...
As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan
“The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless,” Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday. Read the story on VTDigger here: As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan.
WCAX
Growth in Hinesburg bat colony offers hope for endangered species
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The population of an endangered bat decimated by disease over the past decade appears to be coming back in Vermont, with a Hinesburg colony leading the way. The Indiana bat population took a dive back in 2008 and 2009 due to white-nose syndrome, but a recent...
WCAX
Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. Five patients who live in Franklin or Grand Isle Counties tested positive for Legionella in August. Health officials say there is no known common source of exposure among the...
VTDigger
Vermont utilities alerting renters that Covid-19 utility bill assistance is ending and to apply now
Vermont Utilities Alerting Renters that COVID-19 Utility Bill Assistance is Ending and to Apply Now. Grant Funding Ends December 31, 2022, With Renter Assistance Payment Amounts Cut as of October 1. MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont electric utilities are alerting renters who are already receiving help through the Vermont Emergency Rental...
Comments / 3