Vermont State

WCAX

Frm. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials

Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont's hunter educators. With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Parro’s Gun Shop in Waterbury recently played host to a group of volunteers representing the Green Mountain State’s future hunter educators. Ike Bendavid spoke with the participants and...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. health care provider rolls out mobile clinic

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A health care company in Chittenden County is on a mission to bring health care directly to the workplace. “They’re literally bringing the doctor to our employees, " said Michele Asch, the vice president of Twincraft Skincare in Winooski, part of a new experiment in delivering health care directly to businesses.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

New Hampshire primary voting underway

Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt., NH fast food chains fined for violating child labor laws

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Labor Department’s New England Office says it took action earlier this year against Dunkin’ and McDonald’s franchise locations in Vermont and New Hampshire over violating child labor laws. The DOL found nine McDonald’s and 12 Dunkin’ franchise locations allowed some 14...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. National Guard holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Vermont National Guard welcomes thousands of community members at open house. The Vermont National Guard took time off from their normal duties on Sunday to welcome the community to see what their job is all about. Our Hailey Morgan was there. Renovated former hospital now housing for firefighters. Updated: 6...
VERMONT STATE
heneyrealtors.com

Best Fall Hikes in Vermont

To enjoy the majesty of the colorful foliage of the Vermont landscape hikers young and old take to the trail. There is a wide selection of excellent hikes for all abilities in and around Central Vermont. Driving to the trailheads is also very beautiful, especially when passing through the ‘Notch Road’ connecting Stowe and Cambridge.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

GMP will electrify its truck fleet in a crushing first blow Thursday

Rendering of electric truck. The actual one will be at the event Thursday in Pittsford. Courtesy GMP. Vermont Business Magazine GMP is scrapping fossil fuel for its field fleet by destroying a fossil fuel truck and replacing it with an all-electric truck in a major step toward electrifying its field fleet to cut costs and carbon. On Thursday the state's largest utility will introduce the new vehicle and destroy one with an internal combustion engine at a "Destroy-a-Truck Event" in Pittsford.
PITTSFORD, VT
WCAX

YCQM: Sept. 11, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” looking into whether families nationwide are getting the special education access they’re entitled to under federal law. Also, we speak with Bill Calfee, the chief visionary officer for Myti, a Burlington startup aiming to keep online shopping dollars from leaving the state. We get a preview of the website that aims to make shopping at local retailers as easy as buying from places like Amazon, Walmart and more. Plus, we talk with Vermont authors Rebecca and Sallyann Majoya about their new book, regarding adoption and recounting the struggle to become parents.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan

“The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless,” Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday. Read the story on VTDigger here: As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan.
WCAX

Growth in Hinesburg bat colony offers hope for endangered species

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The population of an endangered bat decimated by disease over the past decade appears to be coming back in Vermont, with a Hinesburg colony leading the way. The Indiana bat population took a dive back in 2008 and 2009 due to white-nose syndrome, but a recent...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. Five patients who live in Franklin or Grand Isle Counties tested positive for Legionella in August. Health officials say there is no known common source of exposure among the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT

