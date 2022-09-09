Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Baby Ruby’ Review: Noémie Merlant Shines In This Postpartum Psychological Horror [TIFF]
Motherhood is scary as hell. The exhaustion, the changes in the body, the responsibility for an entirely new life; all take a heavy toll on new mothers. It also makes the experience rife for exploration through the genre machinations of psychological and body horror. With her feature film debut, “Baby Ruby,” playwright Bess Wohl uses both genres to explore postpartum depression.
theplaylist.net
‘My Policeman’ Review: Harry Styles Stars In Poignant Romance For Three [TIFF]
TORONTO – There is something overly familiar about Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman.” Considering the lack of LGBTQ+ representation in media over the decades, tales of closeted gay men and their troubles are not exactly new. And stories about gay men who marry women to protect themselves from public persecution? Well, that’s a tale as old as time. But when the credits roll, something about this adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name seems to resonate in ways you wouldn’t initially expect.
theplaylist.net
‘North of Normal’ Review: True Off-The-Grid Story Is Captivating & Well-Acted [TIFF]
They headed north to the wilderness in the 1970s, when Michelle (Sarah Gadon) was 15 and pregnant with Cea, “because if there was one thing Papa Dick was sure of, it was that the wilderness would solve all their problems.” They ended up in the Kootenay Plains, up in Alberta, where “Papa Dick” (Robert Carlyle) headed up a commune that sounds an awful lot like a cult.
theplaylist.net
‘Alice, Darling’ Review: Phenomenal Anna Kendrick-Led Drama Explores The Tolls of Emotional Abuse [TIFF]
Intimate partner violence can take on many forms. Physical, sexual, emotional, psychological. Once caught up in the cycle many women are made to feel such shame that they cannot even share their experiences with those closest to them. It’s in the midst of this spiral of shame that we meet the titular Alice (Anna Kendrick, “Pitch Perfect”) in “Alice, Darling”. Written by Alanna Francis and directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”), the drama takes a stark look at the physical and psychological toll that emotional abuse can take on a person.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Eddie Redmayne Does A Whole Lot Of Acting In Ripped-From-The-Headlines Medical Thriller [TIFF]
It would be empty hyperbole to declare Eddie Redmayne our worst living actor; in all likelihood, the honor belongs to someone nobody’s ever heard of, so bad that they never became famous in the first place. But in Tobias Lindholm’s new drama “The Good Nurse,” Redmayne still makes a bold argument for some qualified version of the statement.
theplaylist.net
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Review: Netflix Adaptation Is A Chilling Piece Of Anti-War Filmmaking [TIFF]
Adapted from Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name, Edward Berger’s take on “All Quiet On The Western Front” is a chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking with a star-making turn from Felix Kammerer in the lead role of young Paul Bäumer, who learns the hard way that war is hell.
theplaylist.net
‘Corsage’ Trailer: Vicky Krieps Is An Austrian Empress In Marie Kreutzer’s Award-Winning Drama
While she might not have the same A-list status in the US as someone like Jennifer Lawrence, Vicky Krieps is easily one of the best actors working today. After her breakout role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” Krieps has been one of the most consistent performers, delivering one astounding performance after another. So, it means a lot when reviews for “Corsage” started to say that it might be Krieps’ best role yet.
theplaylist.net
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’: Tyler Perry Talks Departing From Comedy For His New Drama About Forbidden Love
Tyler Perry’s 23rd film, “A Jazzman’s Blues,” is a major departure for the seasoned director known for comedies and farces that are sometimes extremely broad. For “A Jazzman’s Blue,” the prolific filmmaker does a 180 into drama and romance. The story is set in Jim Crowe’s South and revolves around a forbidden love story about two star-crossed lovers.. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, prior to which the director and stars, Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone, sat down for an interview to discuss themes like colorism as a cousin of racism and how the experience of making the film changed them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Wildflower’ Review: Kiernan Shipka Gets Her Own ‘CODA’ In A Gentle Comedy About A Unique Family [TIFF]
In 2020, the filmmaker Matt Smukler — his most widely seen work then a Deutsche Telekom ad campaign starring Justin Bieber — completed a short about his wife’s sister’s family. Sheila Stahl and her husband Mike weren’t so different from any other small-town couple, a pair of good Christians gratefully receiving the daily pleasures of their hobbies (stock car racing, arts and crafts), their comfy recliners, and each other’s company. Smukler only began working on the project as a favor to their daughter Christina, who wanted a video that could show college admissions boards the unique challenges and rewards of her home life.
theplaylist.net
Oliver Stone Talks ‘Nuclear’ And Hollywood’s Misguided Love Of Disaster Movies [Interview]
Looking dapper in a blue blazer, Oliver Stone is chit-chatting with the press inside a glass box on the terrace of an antiquated hotel on the Venice Lido. He’s been posing for a few photos and doing rounds of interviews during this afternoon of rain that has somewhat dampened the festival glamor. Still, his presence has been felt on the terrace. He’s a stately figure. A big name is in town.
theplaylist.net
‘Chevalier’ Review: An Electric Kelvin Harrison Jr. Can’t Quite Save The Biopic Clichés Of A Revisionist Black Mozart [TIFF]
As history lessons go, it’s a fascinating one: Joseph Bologne, born to a married plantation proprietor in the French colony of Guadeloupe and a Creole woman held as a slave there, would grow up to attain such repute as a violinist, composer, and conductor that he was granted the title of Chevalier de Saint-Georges then and “the Black Mozart” now. In the pitchy biopic “Chevalier,” he earns this sobriquet in a literal capacity by storming into a concert from Wolfgang himself, already in progress, challenging him to a violin battle, and owning him so hard that the crowd bursts into a rabid standing ovation.
theplaylist.net
Charlie Cox Says ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Be “Truthful” To The Tone Of The Comics With A Bit Of Levity
Boy, oh boy, did film fans have a busy weekend the last few days or what? Not only was it the first weekend for the Toronto International Film Festival and the end of Venice, but we also had Disney’s fan convention, D23, which was headlined by Marvel Studios whipping out previews for a lot of its upcoming slate, including the highly-anticipated series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And with Daredevil, played once again by Charlie Cox, about to show up in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” presumably with a bit of a sense of humor, fans are curious if the grim, gritty DD from the Netflix show is going to carry over to the new series or if the MCU is going to make the hero more silly? Charlie Cox is hinting that it could be a bit of both.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Entergalactic’ Trailer: Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris Combine Forces For An Immersive Explosion Of Art & Music In New Animated Series
When you hear the premise of “Entergalactic,” the new animated series coming to Netflix, it might not elicit much excitement. It’s a show about a young guy trying to balance love and success while living in New York City. But, as the trailer for the series shows, “Entergalactic” is much, much more than just a clichéd premise.
theplaylist.net
‘Concrete Valley’ Review: An Understated Study Of The Emasculation Of Exile [TIFF]
“Concrete Valley” opens with a man wandering in the woods around Thorncliffe Park, one of Toronto’s first postwar high-rise neighborhoods and one of its most diverse areas. He’s Rashid (Hussam Douhna), a Syrian doctor who recently relocated to Canada with his family. And he’s lost. The film that follows is an oblique, deceptively placid study of the emasculation of exile.
theplaylist.net
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Review: A Delightfully Ribald Period Comedy From Lena Dunham [TIFF]
“Catherine Called Birdy” is Lena Dunham’s second feature film of 2022, and they present a striking study in contrasts. “Sharp Stick” is a provocative and occasionally cringe-y examination of contemporary mores, particularly regarding sexuality—in other words, exactly what you’d expect from a Lena Dunham movie. “Birdy,” on the other hand, is a period piece based on a book and rated PG-13; it feels like a movie made as a conscious effort to prove that she’s more than you think. But that dichotomy also makes “Birdy” feel more calculating than it is; indeed, it’s a delightful step in Dunham’s artistic evolution, a work that both feels like something new and bears her distinctive voice.
theplaylist.net
‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron Keeps Her Magic Streak Going In New Netflix Film Directed By Paul Feig
Do you ever wonder where every great fairytale begins? Coming this fall, the new Netflix film “The School For Good & Evil” from director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) and based on the string of novels by author Soman Chainani tries to answer those questions. The supernatural adventure...
theplaylist.net
‘Priscilla’: Sofia Coppola Casts Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi To Star In A Film About Elvis & Priscilla Presley
Earlier this year, we got Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic, which gave audiences a musical drama filled with elaborate style and all the glitz and glam you might expect from the story of the King of Rock and Roll. Well, it appears the life of Elvis isn’t done on the big screen, with Sofia Coppola taking a shot at the story, with the upcoming film, “Priscilla,” which puts the spotlight on Elvis Presley’s wife.
theplaylist.net
‘The Visitor’ Trailer: Finn Jones Stars In Blumhouse’s New Psychological Horror
What do you get when you cross creepy paintings and suspicious town folk? The answer is Blumhouse’s “The Visitor.” Between a deal with EPIX and Blumhouse Television, the studio will be creating eight films set for streaming, one of these being “The Visitor.”. From director Justin...
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’ Trailer: Damien Chazelle Revives Jazz-Age Hollywood With Brad Pitt, Margo Robbie & Wild Debauchery
Though it feels like an ice age has come and gone, it wasn’t so long ago that writer/director Damien Chazelle became Hollywood’s golden boy. After making a name for himself with 2014’s “Whiplash,” Chazelle solidified his reputation as Tinseltown’s favorite young filmmaker with the 2016 megahit musical “La La Land,” which earned nearly $450 million at the box office and a record-tying fourteen Oscar nominations. Now, at the ripe age of 37 years old, Chazelle has put the final touches on his most ambitious project yet.
Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson review – exuberant nightclub saga
A sulphurous drollery animates Shrines of Gaiety, Kate Atkinson’s ensemble portrait of Soho’s underworld between the wars. It continues a run of novels – Life After Life, A God in Ruins, Transcription – that put a quirkily self-conscious spin on period drama, their focus much sharper on the intricacies of character than the forces of history. But Atkinson is an expert juggler of both.
Comments / 0