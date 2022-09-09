Read full article on original website
WCAX
Winooski School campus almost finished, including hundreds of solar panels
A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend.
WCAX
Burlington man attacked in City Hall Park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “I’m in the town I call home - I should be able to walk through city hall park...and feel safe” said Jason Osterhout. Long time Burlington resident, Jason Osterhout says while on his way to work Tuesday morning, he was assaulted. Osterhout says...
WCAX
Williston's Town Cobbler to close
A health care company in Chittenden County is on a mission to bring health care directly to the workplace.
WCAX
Jack Hanson leaving Burlington City Council
A Burlington man is attacked in City Hall Park for trying to do a good deed. Fmr. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials. Fmr. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials. Industrial Hemp Company buys Proctor Facility. Updated: 2 hours ago. Industrial Hemp Company buys Proctor Facility. NH Primary results. Updated:...
WCAX
Fast food restaurants in Vermont and New Hampshire accused of violating child labor laws
A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend.
WCAX
12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. New York State Police say eight of the suspects attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison on Saturday and were...
WCAX
Plattsburgh officials seek fix for discolored water
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many Plattsburgh residents have had to deal with discolored water over the last month. While officials insist that the water is still potable, it’s left many in the community concerned and frustrated. “You need clean water to live. If your water is contaminated with bacteria,...
WCAX
Frm. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials
Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators. With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Periods of heavy rain Tuesday night will taper to showers by morning. New Hampshire primary voting underway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Granite Staters head to the polls...
WCAX
New Hampshire primary voting underway
Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. NH primary voting underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Granite Staters...
WCAX
'Pipe Classic' competition draws top glassblowers PART2
Fmr. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials. Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators. With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Your MAX Advantage Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Periods of heavy rain Tuesday night will taper to showers by morning.
WCAX
Vt. National Guard welcomes thousands of community members at open house
SOUTH BURLINGTON Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard on Sunday opened its gates to the public in what they are calling their community event, picking 9/11 to take the time to educate Vermonters on what they do out in the field. Airmen and soldiers said it’s nice to let...
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Parro’s Gun Shop in Waterbury recently played host to a group of volunteers representing the Green Mountain State’s future hunter educators. Ike Bendavid spoke with the participants and...
WCAX
Growth in Hinesburg bat colony offers hope for endangered species
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The population of an endangered bat decimated by disease over the past decade appears to be coming back in Vermont, with a Hinesburg colony leading the way. The Indiana bat population took a dive back in 2008 and 2009 due to white-nose syndrome, but a recent...
WCAX
History reenactors to take over Champlain Expo
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - History will come to life this weekend in Essex Junction. The Vermont Living History Expo returns to the Champlain Valley Expo. The two-day event features reenactment encampments and live demos from medieval times to World War II and beyond. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with event organizer...
WCAX
Missing Franklin County teen found safe
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police say a missing Franklin County teen has been located. Police say they received a call at 1 a.m. that Nevaeh Sheridan, 14, of Georgia went missing Monday afternoon. Police say she was located around 1 p.m. Tuesday and is safe.
WCAX
YCQM: Sept. 11, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” looking into whether families nationwide are getting the special education access they’re entitled to under federal law. Also, we speak with Bill Calfee, the chief visionary officer for Myti, a Burlington startup aiming to keep online shopping dollars from leaving the state. We get a preview of the website that aims to make shopping at local retailers as easy as buying from places like Amazon, Walmart and more. Plus, we talk with Vermont authors Rebecca and Sallyann Majoya about their new book, regarding adoption and recounting the struggle to become parents.
WCAX
Vt. health care provider rolls out mobile clinic
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A health care company in Chittenden County is on a mission to bring health care directly to the workplace. “They’re literally bringing the doctor to our employees, " said Michele Asch, the vice president of Twincraft Skincare in Winooski, part of a new experiment in delivering health care directly to businesses.
WCAX
Wrong way driver on I-89N sends three drivers to the hospital
Vermont National Guard welcomes thousands of community members at open house. The Vermont National Guard took time off from their normal duties on Sunday to welcome the community to see what their job is all about. Our Hailey Morgan was there. Vt. National Guard holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Updated: 6...
WCAX
Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. Five patients who live in Franklin or Grand Isle Counties tested positive for Legionella in August. Health officials say there is no known common source of exposure among the...
WCAX
Search over: Missing Ferrisburgh woman found safe
Some people use cars as a way to get from point A to point B. But for others, it’s more of a passion. As the world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Her Majesty’s passing hits especially close to home for one business owner in Windsor.
