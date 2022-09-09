New Coffee Shop to Highlight Brew Flavor

A mobile espresso bar in the Greater Houston area is now opening a brick-and-mortar in Missouri City . “It’s just been a dream of mine to have a coffee shop,” said Ryan Borinaga , owner of Fellowship Coffee Company . “I think now is a great time to have one. It’s at a really cool location, as well.”

Fellowship Coffee will be located at 3340 FM 1092, Ste. 350 in Missouri City. As long as there is no shortage for materials, Fellowship Coffee could open at the end of November or beginning of December.

“We specialize in specialty coffee—it’s a very high-grade coffee. We source it from farms that treat their farmers well. So, the coffee is really good just as is,” Borinaga told What Now Houston.

Fellowship Coffee will offer flavors such as vanilla and hazelnut. “We really want to highlight and focus on the coffee and to educate people there is a different world of coffee that a lot of people aren’t used to.”

Borinaga wants customers to understand the science of brewing that type of high-grade coffee and will offer the pour-over method to control variables such as the water temperature, grind size, coffee amount, and how many times hot water is splashed over the grounds. “All that comes together to brew a really nice cup of coffee,” he said.

“You really get good flavor notes from it depending on where it’s from, it’s origin, the sea level of where it’s grown. It develops its own kind of flavors. Some flavors might be very chocolaty and earthy, and some flavors might be very fruity and acidic. It will have dark berry and blueberry flavor notes that I think people really like.” Fellowship Coffee will also offer pastries and sandwiches, as well as a vegan menu.

Borinaga will continue to operate the mobile coffee shop at corporate events and weddings. “It’s still a really great way to bring coffee to people,” he said.

“We’re excited to be part of the community in Missouri City. I grew up in the area, and I’m just excited to bring this third-wave coffee culture to the city.”

Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .