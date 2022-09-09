ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

New Coffee Shop to Highlight Brew Flavor

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZK0X_0hod3u9L00

A mobile espresso bar in the Greater Houston area is now opening a brick-and-mortar in Missouri City . “It’s just been a dream of mine to have a coffee shop,” said Ryan Borinaga , owner of Fellowship Coffee Company . “I think now is a great time to have one. It’s at a really cool location, as well.”

Fellowship Coffee will be located at 3340 FM 1092, Ste. 350 in Missouri City. As long as there is no shortage for materials, Fellowship Coffee could open at the end of November or beginning of December.

“We specialize in specialty coffee—it’s a very high-grade coffee. We source it from farms that treat their farmers well. So, the coffee is really good just as is,” Borinaga told What Now Houston.

Fellowship Coffee will offer flavors such as vanilla and hazelnut. “We really want to highlight and focus on the coffee and to educate people there is a different world of coffee that a lot of people aren’t used to.”

Borinaga wants customers to understand the science of brewing that type of high-grade coffee and will offer the pour-over method to control variables such as the water temperature, grind size, coffee amount, and how many times hot water is splashed over the grounds. “All that comes together to brew a really nice cup of coffee,” he said.

“You really get good flavor notes from it depending on where it’s from, it’s origin, the sea level of where it’s grown. It develops its own kind of flavors. Some flavors might be very chocolaty and earthy, and some flavors might be very fruity and acidic. It will have dark berry and blueberry flavor notes that I think people really like.” Fellowship Coffee will also offer pastries and sandwiches, as well as a vegan menu.

Borinaga will continue to operate the mobile coffee shop at corporate events and weddings. “It’s still a really great way to bring coffee to people,” he said.

“We’re excited to be part of the community in Missouri City. I grew up in the area, and I’m just excited to bring this third-wave coffee culture to the city.”



Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Missouri City, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Missouri City, TX
Lifestyle
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Bar#Specialty Coffee#Coffee Culture#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#New Coffee Shop#Fellowship Coffee Company#Ste
Community Impact Houston

Milano Nail Spa set to celebrate grand opening in Humble Sept. 25

Milano Nail Spa is set to celebrate the grand opening of its Humble location Sept. 25. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Milano Nail Spa is set to celebrate the grand opening of its Humble location Sept. 25. Located at 6947 FM 1960 E., the nail spa will offer a number of services, including manicures, pedicures, hot stone massages, paraffin wax treatments, and brow and lash services. All Milano Nail Spa customers are treated to one complimentary drink, with options including soft drinks, wine, cocktails, coffee and tea. 346-688-6686. www.milanonailspahumble.com.
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

Houston among top wealthiest cities in the world, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone is talking about the wealthiest cities in the world, what cities do you think of? New York, Tokyo, or somewhere in California? Well, you’d be right about those guesses. But did you know that the state of Texas is home to two cities...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

59 W Double Green Circle

Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 5352 Sq. Ft. Beautifully remodeled home with Pebble Tec surface pool and spa in the large backyard of this corner lot. There is a summer kitchen, outdoor fireplace and a covered patio across the back of the house. In the front there is a gated entry courtyard. The kitchen has a gas Viking range with two ovens and an additional stand alone single oven, built in fridge, warming drawer and more. The scrapped wood floors were added in 2015 as was the tile roof. The study has a unique wood finished ceiling and a fireplace. Upstairs there are three bedrooms each with its own bath, a game room with wet bar and a separate media room. Off the game room is a covered balcony. There is a two car garage and a separate one car garage. Hot water is provided from two tankless water heaters and the attic is insulated with spray foam insulation,
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Petite Mansions Make Bidders Swoon — These Are No Ordinary Dollhouses

Interior designer Alexandra Killion's dollhouse was auctioned for $18,000 at the 'La Petite Maison' gala benefiting A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) You don’t have to be a little girl to be enchanted by whimsical dollhouses. Consider the sellout contingent of 350 who filled the Junior League of Houston ballroom and crowded around seven fabulous “petite maisons,” which were designed by architects, constructed by a professional builder and beautifully furnished by interior designers.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
CINCO RANCH, TX
Houston Chronicle

An insider's guide to the best ice cream shops in Houston

When you have a hankering for a sweet treat on a hot day in Houston, a scoop of ice cream is never far away. The city serves some of America's best, with flavors ranging from traditional favorites to surprising sensations, and bases from rich butterfat to dairy-free options. Chefs have...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pink Elephant Sale: First on HL!

Wednesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live from the River Oaks Garden Club’s Pink Elephant Sale. It’s the oldest rummage sale in Houston. You’ll see the huge bargains, first on Houston Life! That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Marc Jacobs Quietly Opens His First Houston Store — Your First Look Inside the New Galleria Fashion Haven

Marc Jacobs has opened its first full-line store in Houston's Galleria, tucked between Nespresso and Tag Heuer near The Galleria Financial Center. With little fanfare, but with all the fashion panache expected, Marc Jacobs has opened his first full-line store in Texas in Houston’s Galleria shopping center. (PaperCity previously first reported it was coming back in July.) Devotees of the designer’s interpretations of trends in popular culture now have access to the coveted hands-on shopping experience.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Career Opportunities City of Pearland

Registration is NOW OPEN for Pearland Police Department’s upcoming hiring test for police officers and police cadets. The test will be held November 5, 2022 so be sure to read below to register for the opportunity to become part of their outstanding, dedicated team of Pearland Police Officers. The...
PEARLAND, TX
What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
262
Followers
143
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowhou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy