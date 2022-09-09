Read full article on original website
US Fed set to raise interest rates as recession fears mount
The Federal Reserve is poised to roll out another big increase in interest rates Wednesday as it tries to cool the economy to tamp down the highest inflation in 40 years, but recession fears are rising. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear that officials will continue to act aggressively to cool the economy and avoid a repeat of the 1970s and early 1980s, the last time US inflation got out of control.
Better than Bulgaria but not as nice as Cuba: how did the US become such an awful place to live?
What do you call a country where nearly one in 10 adults have medical debts and a broken bone can boot you into bankruptcy? A country where a city of more than 160,000 residents recently had no safe drinking water for weeks? A country where life expectancy has dropped for the second year in a row and poor people sell their blood plasma in order to make ends meet? A country where the maternal mortality rate of black women in the capital is nearly twice as high as for women in Syria?
UN General Assembly – live: Ukraine war dominates opening day as Guterres warns world is ‘in great peril’
Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance. "They are wrong, they are making a historic error," he said. "Those who are keeping silent today are, in a way, complicit with the cause of a new imperialism.”German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian president Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" if he recognises he cannot win the war.Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said the UN's credibility was in danger because of the invasion by Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council.Leaders of Jordan and Qatar raised the conflict in Palestine. The Russian president and China’s Xi Jinping are among the notable absentees who will send their foreign ministers to the assembly.
China dials down Taiwan rhetoric; US, Canada transit strait
BEIJING (AP) — China toned down its rhetoric on Taiwan on Wednesday, saying it is inevitable that the self-governing island comes under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve that peacefully. The comments came one day after the U.S. and Canadian navies sailed through the strait...
What the papers say – September 21
Possible stamp duty changes and the King’s plans for working royals are splashed across the front pages.Liz Truss’s tax plans are front page of The Times, the Daily Mail, the i and the Financial Times.THE TIMES: @trussliz to cut stamp duty in push for prosperity #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FpHrUrjrJS— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 20, 2022Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/m9Pcw6INZE— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 20, 2022Wednesday's front page: Mortgage rate shock as Truss cuts UK taxes#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2mTodvZSxG— i newspaper (@theipaper) September 20, 2022Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 21 September https://t.co/uvBeadq3Qk pic.twitter.com/S0KIB2Ksom— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 20, 2022The...
Novartis to take U.S. drug patent case to Supreme Court
ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Novartis AG (NOVN.S) plans to ask the U.S. Supreme court to uphold the validity of a patent it holds on the dosing regimen for multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya after suffering a setback in a federal appeals court ruling, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.
US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise
A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region.The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in the Fijian capital Suva said Tuesday in an email.U.S. Navy Commander Victor Lange said the name of the exercise originated from Operation Cartwheel during World War II, in which the U.S. fought alongside the militaries of Australia, New Zealand and Fiji — then a British colony — to neutralize the Japanese base at Rabaul in Papua...
A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years
"Russia will only use some second-grade technology and spend huge resources to recreate what there already is in the world," Oleg Vyugin said.
Norway's Vianode invests in battery materials plant
COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vianode, owned by Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL), Elkem (ELK.OL) and Altor, will invest 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($193.51 million) in building a large-scale plant for sustainable battery materials in Norway, Norsk Hydro said in a statement on Wednesday.
A moment that changed me: I thought I’d find paradise in Canada – instead I got a drunk who called me Aladdin
The guard’s name was Michael, which in Lebanese Arabic is pronounced Michelle. He stopped our car at a military checkpoint on the highway to Hariri airport, on that day in 2014 when I made my final trip out of Beirut. “Why are you going to the airport?” asked Michael, as he examined my Syrian passport, flipping its pages too fast to read. His M16 rifle rested on his shoulder. His military uniform had never felt the touch of an iron.
