Edwards, MS

WAPT

Pelahatchie man faces charges in double shooting

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. — Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting in Pelahatchie. Rankin County sheriff's deputies were called about 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Barker Road, where they found the two shooting victims. One of the victims was flown to a hospital, while the other was taken by an ambulance, according to a release from Capt. Paul Holley, with the Rankin County sheriff's office.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WJTV 12

William “Polo” Edwards pleads not guilty to murder

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis pled not guilty in the case. William “Polo” Edwards appeared in court on Tuesday, September 13. He was previously indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Investigators said […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Capitol police officer involved in shooting on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Capitol police officer. The shooting happened near Northside Drive around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Investigators said once agents complete their investigation, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office. Authorities have not released any […]
JACKSON, MS
Edwards, MS
WJTV 12

Report: Hinds County DA threatened man with gun

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to an incident report, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens threatened a man with a gun. The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend when Owens showed up and pointed a gun at him. Towns said he still had belongings in the apartment that […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Mississippi man in custody on charge of rape

A Jackson, Mississippi, man is in custody after he allegedly invaded a Lincoln Parish home and committed a rape. Friday morning the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible sexual assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the residence at a high rate of speed.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
desotocountynews.com

Capitol Police officer involved in shooting in Jackson

An officer-involved shooting that involved a Capitol Police officer took place late last night in Jackson. The shooting occurred near Northside Drive about 10 p.m. No other information was immediate available about the incident. Tuesday morning, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the following press release:. ← Eric Wright announces...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Louisiana rape suspect arrested at Jackson hotel

Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday. According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish. Brown […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests for theft, hole cut into Dollar General

The Vicksburg Police Department arrested two individuals on Friday, one for embezzlement and another for stealing a purse. The department also received reports of residential burglary and a possible attempted burglary at a local Dollar General. One arrested for stealing purse at Dollar General. Davonte Buck, 25 of Vicksburg, was...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Two shot in Rankin County, transported to UMMC

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to UMMC.
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man charged with murder in Texas

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man faces a murder charge in Dallas, Texas. Vicksburg Daily News reported Javis Dixon, 26, was arrested after a shooting at Big T Plaza on Saturday, September 10. Investigators said Corderro Robinson, 36, was involved in an argument which led to the shooting. Two people were injured, and Robinson […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Father and son face assault charges for Bovina Grocery shooting

Father and son will have criminal charges presented to the October term of the grand jury, says Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. On Sep. 4, deputies were dispatched to Bovina Grocery at 10:20 p.m. in response to a call that shots were fired between two vehicles in the parking lot, a black Jeep and a white pickup truck.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

MHP investigating three fatal crashes in three days

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating three fatal crashes that happened this week. On Sunday, September 11, a fatal crash happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. Investigators said a 2000 Mercedes ML, driven by Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle left […]
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting at Rebelwood Drive apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Jackson apartment complex Friday. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments in the 100 block of Rebelwood Drive, according to a Hinds County Sheriff’s Office press release. The victim, Michael James...
WLBT

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Sunday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says Jeremy Williams, 35, was traveling north on U.S. 61 in a 2000 Mercedes ML when his vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene. MHP is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors. The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
mageenews.com

Jefferson County Felon Convicted

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jefferson County Felon Convicted Following Four-Day Trial for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Multiple Firearms Charges. Jackson, Miss. – A Jefferson County felon...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS

