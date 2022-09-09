PELAHATCHIE, Miss. — Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting in Pelahatchie. Rankin County sheriff's deputies were called about 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Barker Road, where they found the two shooting victims. One of the victims was flown to a hospital, while the other was taken by an ambulance, according to a release from Capt. Paul Holley, with the Rankin County sheriff's office.

