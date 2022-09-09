Read full article on original website
Murder trial for Hutchinson man continued
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The murder trial for a Hutchinson man has been continued until after the new year. Sandral Wade faces one count of first degree murder and a second count of attempted first degree murder. It is the second time the trial has been delayed. The trial was...
Multiple north Salina locations get tagged with gang initials
Police are investigating multiple damage to property incidents after initials were spray painted at several north Salina locations overnight. Police were notified about the spray painting at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The initials "TVL" were spray painted in red at five locations. "TVL" is an abbreviation in the gang world for...
Suspect sought after coworkers battered at home in Salina
SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for a known suspect in the battering of three people at a southwest Salina residence early Tuesday. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of people being battered, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. All persons involved in the incident work together and had gone to a local bar after work, he said. They then went to the residence of a co-worker.
Threat made against Smoky Valley High School; juvenile in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lindsborg Public Safety and Smoky Valley Public Schools said Tuesday morning that a threat was made against Smoky Valley High School on Monday and that a juvenile was taken into custody. The threat was made through social media and the Lindsborg Police Department began an immediate...
Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy
An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
Hit-and-run leads to arrest of ‘aggressor’ in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who initially was thought to be the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Geary County has been arrested following an investigation by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 9 deputies went to the 7200 block of Rockwood Drive in Milford after being dispatched for a hit-and-run. According […]
Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
Two new Hutchinson police officers complete training
YODER, Kan. — Two members of the Hutchinson Police Department were among those who completed their training at the center as part of the 298th class of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. Officer Antonio Aguilera Jr. and Officer Kollin Goering will start their field training within the next couple weeks. Officer Goering was also placed on the Director's Honor Roll for obtaining a GPA of 94% or higher.
Abilene PD's Wilkins graduates from FBI National Academy
ABILENE - The Abilene Police Department has a graduate of the FBI National Academy. From the Abilene Police Department Facebook page:. The Abilene Police Department is proud to congratulate Assistant Chief Jason Wilkins on his graduation from the 283rd FBI National Academy Session. The FBI National Academy is a 10-week...
Multiple tools stolen from SW Salina house being remodeled
A number of power tools and hand tools were among the items stolen from a house being remodeled in southwest Salina. A 50-year-old man from Texas told police that he received a message about 8 a.m. Friday from someone doing yard work on his property in the 1200 block of Fairway Avenue that the back door to the house was open, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Kansas man dies after van lands in ditch
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median, across...
Teen escapes, fire destroys pickup after rollover SE of Salina
A Salina teen escaped injury after a pickup he was driving rolled and caught fire Friday night southeast of the city. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Josiah Reilly, 19, of Salina, was southbound on S. Holmes Road just south of E. Water Well Road when a wash-boarded area of the roadway caused him to lose control of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup he was driving. The pickup fishtailed, rolled onto its side in the west ditch, and caught fire.
Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns on Kansas highway
RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
SPONSORED: Growth prompting OCCK to hire multiple positions
OCCK, Inc. is experiencing amazing growth, and they are excited to be adding to their teams!. · Physical Therapists or Physical Therapist Assistant. · Team Leaders for Direct Supports with Supervisory Experience. We have openings in all areas Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit!. Visit OCCK.com for more information...
🎥A Day in the Life: Superior Boiler
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hutchinson
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his van crashed into a ditch in Reno County, just north of Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 2:00 p.m., Michael L. Godwin, 46, of McPherson was driving northbound on K61, when for an unknown reason, his GMC van drove through the median and across the southbound lanes of K61. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the northwest ditch.
5 teenagers, 2 adults arrested in connection to burglary in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has arrested seven people, two adults and five teenagers, in connection to a burglary in rural Geary County. A news release from the sheriff’s office says on Sept. 5, around 11:33 a.m., deputies responded to 1729 N. Monroe St. to a report of a burglary […]
City staff and City Commission discuss issue of panhandlers
After requested by Commissioner John Kollhoff, city staff and the Abilene City Commission discussed the presence of panhandlers around the intersection of Buckeye Avenue and NW 14th Street. Ron Marsh, city manager, said to start the discussion that city staff is looking for direction on how they should move forward...
Jaded Thunder may bring military noise to Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County residents could hear loud noises coming from the Smoky Hill Weapons Range for the next couple of weeks. However, the Salina Airport Authority says it is nothing of concern. More than a thousand military personnel will be in Salina and the surrounding area for a joint-service exercise known as […]
