Oxford, MS

thelocalvoice.net

U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Visit Oxford Named Tourism Office of the Year by Southeast Tourism Society

Visit Oxford received the Tourism Office of the Year award at Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Awards, held last week in Concord, NC during the STS Connections Conference. The program highlights exemplary work being done in the travel and tourism industry throughout the Southeast with 11 award categories. Visit Oxford received one of the most coveted Shining Example awards of the night, given to the tourism entity based on overall performance of the organization and accomplishments made through effective tourism marketing.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss Wesley Foundation proposes new facilities, living quarters

Ole Miss Wesley Foundation filed a request to the Oxford Planning Commission for a special exception for use of their property located on West Jackson Ave. The property is 1.75 acres, and currently has an existing building of about 2,800 square feet, with another smaller residential building of about 600 square feet. The foundation is proposing to demolish both of the existing buildings in order to construct a new facility that will include office space, worship facilities, kitchen, activities space, lobby, lounge, and coffee area.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Nonprofits raise money with gameday parking at Chamber of Commerce

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce has auctioned off their back parking lot to non-profit organizations to raise money during Ole Miss home football games. Some organizations have raised as much as $2,000 during past seasons. The use of the parking lot as a fundraiser has been going on for...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS official suspended, escorted off campus, sources say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. John Barker, the Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Operations and Finance for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, was escorted off campus on Thursday, according to sources. Limited details are available at this time, but Barker was suspended from his position, sources say. He was one of two officials...
readtheleader.com

Frost verbally commits to Northwest Junior College

Last week Riverside junior Kylie Frost, affectionately known as KB, verbally announced her intent to play softball for the Northwest Junior College Rangers located in Senatobia, Mississippi. Frost was first noticed by the Northwest coach at a travel ball game where the coach was looking at another player on her team. Impressed by her catching and hitting, Coach Chelsea Bramlett asked Frost to come down to a camp and see more one-on-one situations in both phases of the game. Coach Bramlett liked what she saw and asker her to come down for an official visit.
SENATOBIA, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
TUPELO, MS

