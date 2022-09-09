Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
Woman charged thousands by MS movers; now they’re charged with embezzlement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– It took three years for police to build their case, but they say they were able to finally bust a moving company owner for allegedly scamming his customers. Shannon Leggett thought she had done her research when she hired Spyder Moving Services earlier this year to help with a move from Memphis […]
panolian.com
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
localmemphis.com
'A man of fairness' | DeSoto County honors historic first Black Sheriff from 1800s
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Right on the heels of the American Civil war, Jefferson J. Evans was elected Sheriff of DeSoto County, Mississippi. Now, descendants of Evans as well as history curators in Mississippi are hoping this historical figure's final resting place at Union Hill Baptist Church will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.
wtva.com
Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
Oxford Eagle
Visit Oxford Named Tourism Office of the Year by Southeast Tourism Society
Visit Oxford received the Tourism Office of the Year award at Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Awards, held last week in Concord, NC during the STS Connections Conference. The program highlights exemplary work being done in the travel and tourism industry throughout the Southeast with 11 award categories. Visit Oxford received one of the most coveted Shining Example awards of the night, given to the tourism entity based on overall performance of the organization and accomplishments made through effective tourism marketing.
wtva.com
22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
Mississippi man arrested after officers say they found him attacking 88-year-old grandmother
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he was reportedly found attacking his 88-year-old grandmother. Officers with the Tupelo Police Department responded to a disturbance on Millsap Street shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Officers arrived to hear a physical altercation in progress and made an emergency entry. Suspect...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Wesley Foundation proposes new facilities, living quarters
Ole Miss Wesley Foundation filed a request to the Oxford Planning Commission for a special exception for use of their property located on West Jackson Ave. The property is 1.75 acres, and currently has an existing building of about 2,800 square feet, with another smaller residential building of about 600 square feet. The foundation is proposing to demolish both of the existing buildings in order to construct a new facility that will include office space, worship facilities, kitchen, activities space, lobby, lounge, and coffee area.
localmemphis.com
DeSoto County's first Black Sheriff honored at grave site
In 1844, Jefferson Evans was born into slavery. The first pastor of Union Hill eventually won an election to become the Sheriff of DeSoto County.
Oxford Eagle
Nonprofits raise money with gameday parking at Chamber of Commerce
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce has auctioned off their back parking lot to non-profit organizations to raise money during Ole Miss home football games. Some organizations have raised as much as $2,000 during past seasons. The use of the parking lot as a fundraiser has been going on for...
wcbi.com
Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss, (WCBI) – Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping. The Prentiss County charged 18-year-old Dallas Blake Fischeal and 45 Terry Lee Dykes with Kidnapping from an incident 5th. Boonville Police charged Fischeal with statutory rape from that same incident. Investigators...
Former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk employee stole nearly $62K from evidence, official says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former employee for the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office stole nearly $62,000 in cash from evidence, according to a release from the Tennessee Controller’s Office. Former Principal Court Clerk Steven Sharp stole at least $61,890.87 in cash from the Crminal Court Clerk’s...
5 arrested after stolen vehicle investigation in Germantown, police say
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Five people were arrested after a stolen vehicle investigation in Germantown, according to the Germantown Police Department. At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Monday, GPD officers found a stolen vehicle parked near the Dollar Street store on Exeter. Officers attempted to detain the occupants, but they ran...
Man at center of Eliza Fletcher kidnapping & murder indicted in 2021 rape case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Eliza Fletcher on Sept. 2 was indicted over the weekend on aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping for an incident that happened last year. Cleotha Henderson, 38, was charged earlier this month with a host of charges including first-degree...
A Highway Angel: Mississippi trucker rescued motorists after vehicle crashes into overturned 18-wheeler
A Mississippi truck driver was named a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. The Truckload Carriers Association honored truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, who drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton...
MSCS official suspended, escorted off campus, sources say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. John Barker, the Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Operations and Finance for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, was escorted off campus on Thursday, according to sources. Limited details are available at this time, but Barker was suspended from his position, sources say. He was one of two officials...
readtheleader.com
Frost verbally commits to Northwest Junior College
Last week Riverside junior Kylie Frost, affectionately known as KB, verbally announced her intent to play softball for the Northwest Junior College Rangers located in Senatobia, Mississippi. Frost was first noticed by the Northwest coach at a travel ball game where the coach was looking at another player on her team. Impressed by her catching and hitting, Coach Chelsea Bramlett asked Frost to come down to a camp and see more one-on-one situations in both phases of the game. Coach Bramlett liked what she saw and asker her to come down for an official visit.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
