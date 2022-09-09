ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog sales predicted to ‘skyrocket’ after Queen’s death – and it’s not corgis everyone’s getting

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02m6WA_0hod2kX600

A DOG breed is expected to soar in popularity following the sad news of the Queen’s passing, and it’s not her beloved corgis.

Prince Charles immediately assumed the title of King Charles III after his mother’s death, and it is thought that we could now see a boom in people buying King Charles spaniels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzXqq_0hod2kX600
Royal fans are predicting a boom in King Charles Spaniels with King Charles III ascending the throne Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kj2K_0hod2kX600
The Queen famously loved corgis and had over 30 during her lifetime Credit: Getty

King Charles III ascended the throne aged 73 yesterday and people were quick to take to social media to predict the popularity of the King’s namesake dog breed will sky rocket.

One person wrote: "King Charles spaniel sale prices are about to go through the roof."

Another added: "Now everyone will want a (Cavalier) King Charles Spaniel."

A third commented: “Dog breeders take note… I’m not a trend-spotter, or influencer, but something tells me this will be the hottest, trendiest breed of dog, really soon.”

According to the Kennel Club, King Charles Spaniels are “reserved, gentle and affectionate.”

They live up to 12 years and need 30 minutes of exercise each day.

As the name suggests, the breed already has royal ties and was named after King Charles II, who was said to be very fond of them.

There are actually two King Charles spaniels, with the second being the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

The Kennel club explained: “Today the King Charles with its domed skull, shorter muzzle and slightly smaller stature is easily distinguished as a separate breed from its cousin the Cavalier, but until 1945 they were shown together as one breed.”

The Royal Family has a well-known love of pooches, and while King Charles III prefers Jack Russells, the Queen has famously had over 30 corgis during her lifetime.

The Sun's Royal Correspondent Matt Wilkinson said: "They have their own bedrooms, their own wicker baskets to sleep.

“It's also said that they also have fresh sheets to sleep with.

"It's the treatment they have because they have the Queen as their owner. They travel in luxury, they live in castles and palaces, and they also get to often meet very important people."

The Queen's first corgi of her own was Susan, who was given to her when she turned 18.

At the time of her death, she owned Muick who was a present from Prince Andrew following the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

How Kate Middleton Told The Kids About Queen Elizabeth's Passing

Yesterday, September 8th, the Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully at her home in Scotland after concerns over her health grew early Thursday. As the preparations for the 10-day service get underway and nations worldwide send condolences, the royal family is mourning. And according to a source that spoke to Closer, Kate Middleton wanted to make sure her three kids — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis — heard from her that their beloved great-grandmother had died.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Charles
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
The Independent

What Queen Elizabeth II said when a clueless American hiker asked if she had ‘met the Queen’

Queen Elizabeth II’s former bodyguard has revealed what the monarch said to an American hiker who asked her whether she “had met the Queen”. The former royal protection officer Richard Griffin, who was known as Dick, recalled the time when Her Majesty was out in the hills near her Scottish castle at Balmoral when two tourists on holiday approached and one of them engaged her in conversation.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Dog#Skyrocket#Corgis#Uk#The Kennel Club#Kennel
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
U.K.
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
735K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy