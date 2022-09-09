Read full article on original website
Which Iowa College Town Is among the Best in America?
There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, which means there are that many towns and cities that include these campuses within their borders. But not all college towns are created equally. Some are exciting, vibrant places with an atmosphere that is enhanced by the nearby campus.
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa surpasses Harvard, Princeton as No. 2 for writing
The University of Iowa is tied with Yale as the No. 2 university in the country for writing, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Iowa is the only public university in the top 10, behind No. 1 Brown University, and is ahead of universities such as Harvard, Cornell, Duke, and Princeton.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa
The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County pushes Iowa River to be ‘pedal paddle destination of the Midwest’
The Iowa River may soon be known as the “pedal paddle destination of the Midwest.”. The cities of Iowa City and Coralville and Johnson County — under the leadership of Think Iowa City — submitted an application to Destination Iowa, a program overseeing tourism projects in Iowa, for nearly $6 million to put toward parks and recreations around the Iowa River.
iheart.com
Johnson County Conservation Buys 83-Acre Farm
(Johnson County, IA) -- Johnson County Conservation is buying 83-acres of land, known locally as the Two Horse Farm. The wooded property in northern Johnson County is near Coralville Lake and includes an 1890s-era farmhouse and gardens. The house will be used for office space for Conservation educators and staff. A newer addition will be available for retreats and short-term rental.
kiwaradio.com
Residents Bar Surveyors From Entering Property To Measure For Carbon Pipeline
Statewide, Iowa — Surveyors who were hired by a company that wants to build a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa are running into opposition when they try to gain access to some properties in northeast Iowa. Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs says at least 18 property owners or residents...
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa
Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony At Rock Island Arsenal On Friday
On Friday, the Rock Island Arsenal will remember September 11th with a ceremony. Friday morning at 10:30, you are welcome to go to the Rock Island Arsenal for their 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. It will be at the arsenal's 9/11 memorial (which is across from Memorial Park). Wear nice clothes, dress is business for civilians and duty uniform for military.
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
A Popular Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Opened 2nd Location
El Bajio Mexican Restaurant at 555 Gateway Pl SW is consistently one of the highest-rated restaurants in Cedar Rapids. With a 4.5 star rating on Yelp and 4.8 stars on Facebook, it's no wonder that the business was looking to expand!. Earlier this year, El Bajio announced on Facebook that...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB Spencer Petras leads the country in an unfortunate category
Iowa’s offensive performance so far this season has been… underwhelming to say the least. The Hawkeyes are punting more than any team in the country and have scored less points than total punts all year. That trend cannot continue into B1G play. Quarterback Spencer Petras is at the...
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
Here’s When You Can See Bright Fall Foliage In Iowa, Illinois, & Wisconsin This Year
Summer is behind us and we're not far away from peak fall foliage season here in the Midwest. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that peak fall colors generally happen the weekend closest to October 10th. It's about the last week of September to the second week of October.
KCJJ
Two hospitalized at UIHC after Washington County tractor accident
Two people have been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a tractor accident in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies reported a tractor rollover on 310th Street northwest of Brighton just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Two victims were transported to the UIHC. Their conditions have not been released.
Police: Iowa suspect with 3 OWIs threatened officers, jail staff during arrest
BETTENDORF, Iowa (WHBF) — A 36-year-old Bettendorf man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened officers and jail staff after he had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. Joseph Hildebrant faces a felony charge of operating under the influence, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, and serious misdemeanor charges of driving […]
Bettendorf Woman Finds Luck & $50,000 With The Iowa Lottery
The luck continues in the Quad Cities. A woman in Bettendorf found one of Lady Luck's multiple sisters again in Bettendorf and is now $50,000. We are loving this luck in the Quad Cities but will it ever end? We sure hope not!. The luck of the Quad Cities continues...
Yardbarker
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
