ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Which Iowa College Town Is among the Best in America?

There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, which means there are that many towns and cities that include these campuses within their borders. But not all college towns are created equally. Some are exciting, vibrant places with an atmosphere that is enhanced by the nearby campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
Hot 104.7

Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022

It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
WHAT CHEER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa surpasses Harvard, Princeton as No. 2 for writing

The University of Iowa is tied with Yale as the No. 2 university in the country for writing, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Iowa is the only public university in the top 10, behind No. 1 Brown University, and is ahead of universities such as Harvard, Cornell, Duke, and Princeton.
IOWA STATE
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa

The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
State
Florida State
City
Iowa City, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Johnson County Conservation Buys 83-Acre Farm

(Johnson County, IA) -- Johnson County Conservation is buying 83-acres of land, known locally as the Two Horse Farm. The wooded property in northern Johnson County is near Coralville Lake and includes an 1890s-era farmhouse and gardens. The house will be used for office space for Conservation educators and staff. A newer addition will be available for retreats and short-term rental.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Attack#Nuclear War#Cia#Pentagon#Americans#Iconic#Psa#Omaha Council Bluffs
KOEL 950 AM

Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa

Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
DES MOINES, IA
I-Rock 93.5

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony At Rock Island Arsenal On Friday

On Friday, the Rock Island Arsenal will remember September 11th with a ceremony. Friday morning at 10:30, you are welcome to go to the Rock Island Arsenal for their 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. It will be at the arsenal's 9/11 memorial (which is across from Memorial Park). Wear nice clothes, dress is business for civilians and duty uniform for military.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa QB Spencer Petras leads the country in an unfortunate category

Iowa’s offensive performance so far this season has been… underwhelming to say the least. The Hawkeyes are punting more than any team in the country and have scored less points than total punts all year. That trend cannot continue into B1G play. Quarterback Spencer Petras is at the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Two hospitalized at UIHC after Washington County tractor accident

Two people have been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a tractor accident in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies reported a tractor rollover on 310th Street northwest of Brighton just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Two victims were transported to the UIHC. Their conditions have not been released.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy