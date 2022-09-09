The Irvington Town Council tonight appointed Darlene Brown to replace Renee Burgess as Council Member at Large and voted Jamillah Beasley as President of the Council. Darlene Brown has been a resident of the Township of Irvington for 39 years and has been very active within our community. She is a mother of four and a grandmother of four beautiful and wonderful children. She is currently serving as the Southward District Leader; she has served as President of the Campfield Block Association for seven (7) years. Also, she was a Commissioner for the Irvington Housing Authority since 2014 and became the Chairwoman for the Irvington Housing Authority in 2017 until present. As a resident of Irvington she is constantly thinking of ways to make a difference in the lives of the stakeholders in the Township of Irvington. She is a proud member at Jehovah Jireh Praise a Worship Church Center in Newark NJ, Bishop Rudy V and Lady Carlton, and has been a member for twenty (20) years.

IRVINGTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO