New Jersey Globe
Pallotta, DeGroot added to NRCC Young Guns program
Frank Pallotta and Paul DeGroot, two Republican congressional nominees waging difficult fights against strong Democratic incumbents in New Jersey, were added this morning to the National Republican Campaign Committee’s “Young Guns” list for top-tier congressional candidates. The announcement is a sign that national Republicans see tough races...
New Jersey Globe
Unions descend on Trenton to protest proposed state health benefits hike
With the State Health Benefits Commission (SHBC) set to vote tomorrow on a major rate hike on the State Health Benefits Plan (SHBP), union members galore came to the New Jersey Statehouse today calling for a delay of the vote and a reduction of the proposed increase. Hundreds of members...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy to host DGA policy conference in Jersey City this week
This Thursday and Friday, Jersey City is set to host the fall policy conference of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA), a national organization dedicated to electing Democratic governors that’s currently vice-chaired by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. In attendance at the conference, which is also sponsored by the Center...
Education advocate returns to N.J. to fight for all students
JerseyCAN, a statewide student advocacy nonprofit, announced Tuesday that Paula White is its new executive director. The group, based in Cranford, trains parents in advocating for students, trains teachers in public policy, and produces research reports on topics such as instruction, the educator workforce, and school facilities. White, 56, taught...
New Jersey Globe
It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again, with a State Senate race in Essex County
Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day, again, this time in part of Essex County, where Democratic county committee members in the 28th district will pick a new state senator to replace Ronald Rice. Rice, 76, voluntarily walked away from the Senate seat he’s held since 1986 as he...
insidernj.com
Brown Assumes Irvington Council Seat; Beasley Takes Council Presidency
The Irvington Town Council tonight appointed Darlene Brown to replace Renee Burgess as Council Member at Large and voted Jamillah Beasley as President of the Council. Darlene Brown has been a resident of the Township of Irvington for 39 years and has been very active within our community. She is a mother of four and a grandmother of four beautiful and wonderful children. She is currently serving as the Southward District Leader; she has served as President of the Campfield Block Association for seven (7) years. Also, she was a Commissioner for the Irvington Housing Authority since 2014 and became the Chairwoman for the Irvington Housing Authority in 2017 until present. As a resident of Irvington she is constantly thinking of ways to make a difference in the lives of the stakeholders in the Township of Irvington. She is a proud member at Jehovah Jireh Praise a Worship Church Center in Newark NJ, Bishop Rudy V and Lady Carlton, and has been a member for twenty (20) years.
New Jersey Globe
In Memoriam
Vera M. Zack, a former Bordentown school board member and “Roosevelt Democrat who believed in economic fairness,” died on September 4 after an extraordinary life. She was 96. Her obituary is a must-read. Bill Loufik, a Quinton township committee from 1970 to 1930 and the mayor for about...
New Jersey Globe
Mowers loses New Hampshire congressional bid
Matt Mowers, East Brunswick native who worked for Gov. Chris Christie in Trenton and in New Hampshire, has lost his bid for the Republican nomination for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st district, according to a call by The Cook Political Report House Race Editor David Wasserman. The 31-year-old Mowers...
$26M federal grant will raise N.J. roadway that’s prone to flooding
A busy section of Route 7 that links Hudson and Essex counties — and is prone to flooding — is getting $26 million in repairs and upgrades to be funded by federal infrastructure grants. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.,...
New Jersey Globe
Former Christie aide faces competitive race in today’s New Hampshire congressional primary
Today is Election Day for Matt Mowers, a former aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who is running for the Republican nomination in New Hampshire’s 1st congressional district. Mowers, who lost to Rep. Chris Pappas (D-New Hampshire) in 2020, faces a number of Republican primary opponents in his...
New Jersey Globe
Business, labor groups want legislature to review state boiler replacement plan
A coalition of 31 business and labor groups want the New Jersey Legislature to review regulations approved by the Murphy administration that could force public schools to spend millions to convert large gas boilers to electricity. “These mandates will dramatically increase costs for New Jersey residents and businesses at a...
thesandpaper.net
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
New Jersey Globe
Paramus administrator faces probe over auto repairs
The Paramus Township Council has initiated an internal investigation following allegations that their township administrator, Hector Olmo, used municipal public works employees to do repairs on his personal vehicle. Olmo acknowledged the probe. “There’ nothing I can really tell you right now. There will be an investigation,” Olmo told the...
10 NJ colleges among top 200 in U.S., according to new rankings
U.S. News & World Report is out with its latest rankings of the best colleges and universities in the country. The Garden State is home to 10 universities in the top 200 of the 2022-2023 rankings, including the No. 1 school in the nation. The "best colleges rankings" are based...
N.J. mayor lied to investigators about illegal billing to get back at zoning officer, lawsuit says
Belleville’s construction official and zoning officer has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Mayor Michael Melham lied to the state Attorney General’s office, sparking an unnecessary investigation. Frank DeLorenzo, 61, claims the mayor has been retaliating against him since the fall of 2018, when DeLorenzo denied the mayor’s application...
The kids of the Essex & Union County Marching Band need your help
One of the benefits of my traveling around the state every week speaking about common sense solutions is I meet interesting, thoughtful, impactful people. A few weeks ago, during an event I was speaking at in Newark, my friend Phil Wilson introduced me to a youth band leader who is doing his part to help young people realize their full potential.
roi-nj.com
U.S. News national rankings: N.J. puts 4 in Top 100 (including No. 1 Princeton)
How long has Princeton University’s run as the No. 1 university in the country been? Consider this: The school’s incoming freshman class was starting second grade when it began. For the 12th consecutive year, Princeton was ranked No. 1 in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report rankings,...
themontclairgirl.com
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46
A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
Uber pays huge $100 million settlement to New Jersey
Uber Technologies and a subsidiary have submitted a payment of $100 million to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development after several audits found the ride-share company improperly classified hundreds of thousands of drivers as independent contractors. State Labor Commissioner Rob Asaro-Angelo said this meant Uber drivers were...
