Two columnists go head to head to debate how the Colorado State University community should go about handling the return of the campus preachers to the Lory Student Center Plaza. One author, Michael Stella, argues the student population should make their best attempt at ignoring the preachers while they yell because if there’s no clergy to preach to, there will ideally be less preaching. Writer Dylan Tusinski, however, argues the way the CSU student community has handled the preachers’ hateful rhetoric through jokes, costumes and dancing has shown just how strong the community is when it comes to standing up to hate speech. As a free speech issue, it can feel difficult to determine the best way to handle these preacher events. Read on, and let us know your stance on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO