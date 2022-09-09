ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4d ago

The people screaming about this being against the constitution are the same ones who don’t think it’s legal to make them show ID when voting either….

Roar
4d ago

If you do not speed or commit any driving violations, YOU HAVE NO CONCERNS, my right your right are not in question only those that chose to break our laws

Donn Griffith
4d ago

why wouldnt they be?? your plates are in the open, visual to the public, soooo.... its like your ring camera recording what goes on in your front yard, on the sidewalk, the street, and ,yes, even your neighbors front yard, all public and available for anyones eyes. if the license scanners help get expired tags, non insured cars, and nab a few criminals, im all for them

Joel Eisenberg

The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.

The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here. 
GRANTVILLE, PA
CNBC

Why even more Americans are arming up with AR-15 guns

The AR-15 is one of the most controversial weapons in America. Lightweight and easily customizable AR-15 style weapons have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, taking center stage at gun ranges and shooting competitions across the country. Advocates say the weapons are a symbol of freedom, and important for personal safety.
The Independent

Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired

A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
CBS Chicago

Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect

With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
People

Brink's Driver Was Sleeping When 22 Bags of Jewels Were Stolen in Multimillion-Dollar Heist: Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Brink's says that one of the security company's drivers was asleep during a multimillion-dollar jewel heist in Southern California last month. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York on Aug. 4, states that ahead of the robbery, "Per Department of Transportation regulations, Driver 1 left Driver 2 asleep in the truck and went into the Flying J for food."
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

