wmagazine.com
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Jill Biden reveals Queen Elizabeth II once told her off
Jill Biden has shared some of her fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II, with the first lady revealing that she was told off by the late monarch when she offered to help serve tea.Dr Biden reflected on the moment, which occurred when she and President Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle in June 2021, during an interview with Today.According to the first lady, who began her story by first sharing her condolences to the Queen’s family after her death at age 96, she and President Biden were sitting with the monarch in her living room when the royal began...
BBC
Lynette White: Tony Paris, one of Cardiff Three, dies
Tony Paris, one of the three men wrongly convicted of the 1988 murder of Cardiff woman Lynette White, has died. Mr Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller, who became known as the "Cardiff Three", were jailed in 1990 but cleared at the Court of Appeal. The real murderer, Jeffrey Gafoor,...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
BBC
Prince Andrew to care for Queen's beloved corgis
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are going to live with her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, the BBC has confirmed. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy - two young corgis that the prince and his daughters gave the Queen as a present in 2021.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's children in poignant reunion walk
Queen Elizabeth II's four children were seen in public together for the first time since her death in Balmoral. King Charles, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were walking behind the Queen's hearse as it made its way towards St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. It was a poignant...
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Couple opened card from monarch on the day she died
A couple have spoken of their mixed emotions about opening a hand-signed card from Queen Elizabeth II on the day she died. Tricia and Ray Pont from Godalming, Surrey, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple learned of the Queen's illness while they were out on a celebratory...
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
The quiet symbolism of the Queen's farewell to Scotland
King Charles has spoken about his mother's love of Scotland "in whose hills, and in the hearts of whose people, she found a refuge". Today she will leave that Scotland for the last time. In life, Queen Elizabeth came to embody that deep and abiding bond the King evoked on...
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
BBC
Queen's favourite brands hope to keep Royal Warrants
In many cupboards, bathroom cabinets - or even on the side of a few lorries - the Queen's Royal Arms have, as a symbol, shown consumers that those same products grace palaces and castles. But all of that is about to change. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Ex-journalist's mum ordered haircut for royal visit
A former journalist has recalled his mother making him cut off his ponytail before he met the Queen because she "thought I looked scruffy with it". Alan Wright, from Brinscall, Chorley, was working on the Royal Gazette newspaper in Bermuda when the Queen and Prince Philip visited in 1994. He...
BBC
Royal Family greet Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Queen's children and grandchildren greeted her coffin on its arrival at Buckingham Palace. The King was there with Royal Family members including his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princes William and Harry and their wives, Catherine and Meghan. The hearse, accompanied by the Queen's daughter Princess Anne, travelled by...
BBC
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Artist 'very teary' over response to tribute sketch
An artist whose sketch of the Queen and Paddington Bear went viral earlier this year said she was "very teary" to see it used in floral tributes in London. Eleanor Tomlinson, from East Yorkshire, created the work during Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Ms Tomlinson said since the...
BBC
Queen's children perform Vigil of the Princes
The Queen's four children have been carrying out the traditional Vigil of the Princes around the coffin of their late mother in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. The symbolic move sees four people - in this case King Charles III, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward - position themselves at each side of the coffin to stand guard for a short time.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Great North Run to go ahead as planned
The Great North Run will go ahead as planned on Sunday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Organisers said it would be taking place in a "subdued" form and there would be changes to some other events. A total of 60,000 people have entered the half marathon from Newcastle...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
