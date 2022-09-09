ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NBC Sports

Colts sign Tony Brown to 53-man roster

The Colts officially waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday afternoon and they moved quickly to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. They did not fill it with another kicker, however. The team has signed cornerback Tony Brown off of their practice squad. Brown played 23 snaps for the Colts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss

CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
NBC Sports

Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL

The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark

I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos confound everyone with decision to try 64-yard field goal

Rarely in this day and age is there anything on which the vast majority of people agree. Tonight, we found something around which we could all rally. In his first game as a head coach, Nathaniel Hackett made a bizarre decision to take the football out of Bronco quarterback Russell Wilson‘s hands with the game on the line, opting for a field goal.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears

When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss

Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

How did DeVonta Smith wind up without a catch?

Nick Sirianni knows what Eagles fans were thinking Sunday:. “’Oh my goodness, they are never going to use DeVonta Smith again,’” Sirianni said. He quickly added: “I can promise you that's not the case.”. Sirianni said Monday there was a lot to like about what the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues

The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties

The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami

The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins

Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NFL

