Colts sign Tony Brown to 53-man roster
The Colts officially waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday afternoon and they moved quickly to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. They did not fill it with another kicker, however. The team has signed cornerback Tony Brown off of their practice squad. Brown played 23 snaps for the Colts...
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
Eagles snap counts: Why didn’t Jordan Davis play more in opener?
DETROIT — The Eagles were gashed in the run game on Sunday afternoon in their 38-35 win. The Lions had 181 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift had 144 yards and averaged 9.6. If only the Eagles traded up in the first...
What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss
CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Kyle Shanahan was asked whether 49ers would consider trading Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be “evaluating all options” with Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys are expected to go with backup Cooper Rush as they did in the one game Prescott missed with a calf injury in 2021.
Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL
The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark
I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
Broncos confound everyone with decision to try 64-yard field goal
Rarely in this day and age is there anything on which the vast majority of people agree. Tonight, we found something around which we could all rally. In his first game as a head coach, Nathaniel Hackett made a bizarre decision to take the football out of Bronco quarterback Russell Wilson‘s hands with the game on the line, opting for a field goal.
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss
Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
How did DeVonta Smith wind up without a catch?
Nick Sirianni knows what Eagles fans were thinking Sunday:. “’Oh my goodness, they are never going to use DeVonta Smith again,’” Sirianni said. He quickly added: “I can promise you that's not the case.”. Sirianni said Monday there was a lot to like about what the...
Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues
The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami
The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
Von Miller: Blocks like Leonard Fournette’s on Micah Parsons should be illegal
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on...
Week 1 Eagles grades by position after tight win over Lions
DETROIT — The Eagles got a win in Week 1 but it wasn’t the prettiest performance. They took down the Lions 38-35 in a game that really was closer at the end than it should have been, especially after pulling ahead by 17 in the third quarter. Here’s...
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins
Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
