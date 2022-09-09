ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chilling boast of female TikTok star before she ‘stabbed her boyfriend in furious row’

By Elsa Buchanan
 4 days ago
A YOUNG social media influencer with more than a million followers has been arrested after she allegedly repeatedly stabbed her teenage boyfriend.

The shock incident occurred shortly after Michelle Melody, 20, posted a daunting comment online about how "bad" she was.

Influencer Michelle Melody allegedly repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend Credit: Newsflash
The public prosecution office in Thurgan confirmed the young woman has been arrested Credit: Newsflash

The young woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly causing serious injuries to her 19-year-old boyfriend the previous week, the public prosecutor's office in Thurgau, Switzerland told local media.

The violent attack reportedly took place in the influencer's flat during a fight.

Melody's boyfriend, who has not been named, was rushed to hospital.

The victim was taken into surgery for multiple stab wounds, and was able to leave the hospital the next day.

The young woman, who has 953,100 followers on TikTok and 188,000 on Instagram, was last seen soaking up the sun in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates earlier this summer.

The public prosecutor's office did not reveal what weapon was used in the alleged attack, or the motive.

In her last post on Instagram on August 28, the influencer posted a selfie captioned: "He asked me if I'm bad, I said I'm the worst."

Her last TikTok post was on August 30.

Melody also has an OnlyFans account, on which she uploads risque photos.

The social media influencer has 953,100 followers on TikTok Credit: CEN
Influencer Michelle Melody was taken into custody in Switzerland Credit: Newsflash
The influencer was in Dubai this summer Credit: CEN

The US Sun

