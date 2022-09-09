ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Kids Granted Right to Prince and Princess Titles as King Charles Ascends Throne

By Sophie Schillaci‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 90

Tanya Hollie
3d ago

Charles made it clear that he did not want them back when he said he sent them love and support while they're living in another country. If that doesn't say don't come home now that Grandma's died." IDK what does.. facts on facts on facts, 👑🎶

Reply(8)
36
Tracy Hernandez
3d ago

I pray they don't give Harry and Megan kids hrh titles they don't deserve them and I don't even live in the uk . no one in the US wants them here please take them back I know u guys don't want them either but Harry from there I think u should take them not as royals but as private citizens. please take them off arr hands there nobody's and a joke to the human race and Society

Reply(10)
20
Traveler
2d ago

Great now she'll write a book and complain about something how she's not the princess or bc she's black who knows

Reply(7)
23
Related
Page Six

Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t

It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#The George V Convention#Sovereign#Hrh#Letters Patent
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
U.K.
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy