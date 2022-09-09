Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Kids Granted Right to Prince and Princess Titles as King Charles Ascends Throne

Read full article on original website
Tanya Hollie
3d ago
Charles made it clear that he did not want them back when he said he sent them love and support while they're living in another country. If that doesn't say don't come home now that Grandma's died." IDK what does.. facts on facts on facts, 👑🎶
Reply(8)
36
Tracy Hernandez
3d ago
I pray they don't give Harry and Megan kids hrh titles they don't deserve them and I don't even live in the uk . no one in the US wants them here please take them back I know u guys don't want them either but Harry from there I think u should take them not as royals but as private citizens. please take them off arr hands there nobody's and a joke to the human race and Society
Reply(10)
20
Traveler
2d ago
Great now she'll write a book and complain about something how she's not the princess or bc she's black who knows
Reply(7)
23
Related
Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t
It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession
For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
U.K.・
King Charles III’s Call Out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Speech Is an ‘Olive Branch,’ Royal Expert Says
Following King Charles III’s first speech as monarch, royal expert Gareth Russell weighed in on why he believes the new sovereign’s mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was meant as an “olive branch” to the couple. “I wasn’t surprised, I was pleased,” Russell exclusively revealed...
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Why the Royal Family Did Not Want Elton John to Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral
This is the reason there was initially "pushback" from the Palace against Elton John performing "Candle in the Wind" during Princess Diana's funeral service.
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
Princess Eugenie breaks down in tears beside emotional cousin Zara Tindall as Royals read tributes to Queen
HEARTBROKEN Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall broke down as they read tributes left to their grandmother today. The royals left Balmoral this afternoon to attend a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church. Three of the Queen’s four children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward have all been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
Meghan Markle said it didn't 'make any sense' that she and Prince Harry had to do a royal engagement after Archie's nursery caught fire during their South Africa tour
The first episode of Meghan Markle's new Spotify series, "Archetypes," aired on Tuesday, featuring an interview with Serena Williams.
A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
U.K.・
Does Meghan Markle not see the irony in moaning about having stifled ambitions on £18m podcast?
WE have all had jobs we were not very good at. After a few days, or even hours, in the new role, it becomes clear that you’re either completely out of your depth or you loathe it so much that the memory of a fortnightly phone call from heavy-sigh-Sue at the Job Centre suddenly feels like a warm blanket.
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dog Room’ For Her Corgis: ‘It’s Quite Regal’
Queen Elizabeth’s pet corgis have their own special room at Buckingham Palace, says a former staff member.
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Popculture
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion
Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
Comments / 90