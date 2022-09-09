ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Charles greet Buckingham Palace crowd for the 1st time as king

By Brendan Morrow
 4 days ago
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace for the first time since the death of the queen.

In a historic moment, Charles arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday a day after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96. He arrived with his wife, Camilla, who has now received the title of queen consort.

Upon arriving, Charles was seen greeting the crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace, shaking hands for several minutes. Members of the crowd soon began singing "God Save the King," and one person could be heard shouting," "We love you, King Charles!"

"I think it's quite symbolic," Today host Savannah Guthrie said of Charles greeting the crowd. "I think it says a lot about the tone they would like to set about the monarchy."

Charles arrived at Buckingham Palace from the Balmoral estate in Scotland, where the queen died Thursday at age 96. Though he immediately received the title of His Majesty the King, Charles will formally be proclaimed king on Saturday. He is expected to deliver remarks in a televised address later on Friday.

Charles previously described Queen Elizabeth II's death as a "moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," adding, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

