For the third year in a row, Ohio University has been named the best value among Ohio public universities by U.S. News and World Report. "OHIO is committed to ensuring that our world-class education is available at an affordable price and provides a significant return on investment for our students,” Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said. “This continued improvement in our Best Value ranking shows we are living up to that promise.”

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO