Athens, OH

ohio.edu

Ohio University students mobilize to educate and register voters

Ohio University students are mobilizing to help sign up and educate voters in advance of the November general elections as part of OHIO’s ongoing civic engagement efforts. Representatives of the Center for Campus and Community Engagement will register and inform voters outside Baker University Center and at the College Gate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Find your path at the annual Majors Fair

All undergraduate students interested in learning more about Ohio University’s academic majors, minors, and certificates are invited to participate in the annual Majors Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Baker University Center Ballroom. At the Majors Fair, students can explore and discover the...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Ohio University again named #1 Best Value among state public universities

For the third year in a row, Ohio University has been named the best value among Ohio public universities by U.S. News and World Report. "OHIO is committed to ensuring that our world-class education is available at an affordable price and provides a significant return on investment for our students,” Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said. “This continued improvement in our Best Value ranking shows we are living up to that promise.”
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

OHIO team soft launches first sensor in low altitude weather network

For the state of Ohio, supporting research in advanced air mobility has been a top priority — a priority shared by Chad Mourning, assistant professor in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and his collaborators. In 2021, Mourning was awarded one of Ohio Federal Research Network’s awards...
ATHENS, OH

