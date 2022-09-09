Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth: Who is invited to the funeral and who is not?
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September, will be attended by some of the world’s most high-profile politicians and public figures.US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he and his wife Jill will be in attendance, alongside leaders of Commonwealth nations such as Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.It is likely that some countries will not have representatives at the funeral as the UK does not have full diplomatic relations with them.Members of the royal family will be present to pay respects to their late mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
Protester in chicken mask with ‘fart noises’ sign interrupts Trump phone call to mother of Capitol rioter
Former president Donald Trump spoke to the mother of Ashli Babbitt on speakerphone on Tuesday as she rallied for Jan 6 defendants outside of a Washington DC jail.A video posted on Twitter by News2Share editor-in-chief Ford Fischer showed Mr Trump phoned in to speak with Micki Witthoeft on speakerphone.“Its a terrible thing that has happened with a lot of people that have been treated very, very unfairly. We love Ashli and so horrible what happened to her... We are with you. We are working with a lot of different people on this. We can’t let this happen,” he...
Special Counsel John Durham's investigation appears to be winding down with little to show
Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the investigation of Russia's ties to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign appears to be winding down after more than three years, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The grand jury Durham had been using to hear evidence has expired, and there are currently no plans to convene another one, three people familiar with the matter tell the Times.
DeSantis unexpectedly flies migrants to Martha's Vineyard; locals rush to open shelters
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Some 50 migrants were unexpectedly flown from to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, local officials and authorities said as they rushed to open shelters to combat the unfolding humanitarian situation. State Rep. Dylan Fernandes who represents Martha's Vineyard said the migrants had arrived at the Massachusetts...
