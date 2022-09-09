Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September, will be attended by some of the world’s most high-profile politicians and public figures.US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he and his wife Jill will be in attendance, alongside leaders of Commonwealth nations such as Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.It is likely that some countries will not have representatives at the funeral as the UK does not have full diplomatic relations with them.Members of the royal family will be present to pay respects to their late mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?

POLITICS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO