Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)
Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
Big Brothers Big Sisters Breakfast!
The Sky’s the Limit for BBBS on Tuesday November 29th. A great fundraising event for the organization that has a special place in my heart. My Mom enrolled us into the program after my father died when I was 7. We’d meet weekly for dinner, a movie or sometimes to just hang out. I am still friends with my big sister Lisa. I’m more than friends, in fact, I call her my sister/friend/Mom. She is my person. Especially after losing both my parents by 19. To This day I talk to her every day on the phone! She helped me get into college when my Mom was very sick from Diabetes. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the program.
Chick-fil-A on Madison Street closing today for 12 weeks of renovations for ‘major remodel’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunday won’t be the only day the Chick-fil-A on Madison Street is closed. The family-owned fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would be closing the Chick-fil-A at 1626 Madison St. for a “much needed, major remodel.”. The restaurant will be...
Who’s coming to Clarksville? Occupancy tax revenue recovering from COVID-19 pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local occupancy tax revenue – which comes from the hotel/motel tax – is steadily increasing following blows from the COVID-19 pandemic. Montgomery County took the ninth spot in Tennessee for tourism spending in 2021, topping $340 million. Part of those tourism dollars...
Lightning strike damages city systems, sparking change to City Council meeting streams
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A lightning strike is to blame for ongoing issues with the City Council livestream. Citizens tuning into last month’s meeting likely noticed a number of issues, including but not limited to increased latency and an absence of on-screen vote tallies. According to city...
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Clarksville Police seek help finding runaway 15-year-old
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Savannah Lewis. She was last seen on Sept. 13 around 6 p.m. at her residence on Ballygar Street. Savannah is 5-foot-1, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
