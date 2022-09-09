ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
Big Brothers Big Sisters Breakfast!

The Sky’s the Limit for BBBS on Tuesday November 29th. A great fundraising event for the organization that has a special place in my heart. My Mom enrolled us into the program after my father died when I was 7. We’d meet weekly for dinner, a movie or sometimes to just hang out. I am still friends with my big sister Lisa. I’m more than friends, in fact, I call her my sister/friend/Mom. She is my person. Especially after losing both my parents by 19. To This day I talk to her every day on the phone! She helped me get into college when my Mom was very sick from Diabetes. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the program.
