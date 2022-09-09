Another rumor has suggested that a Nintendo Direct showcase will be taking place tomorrow, Sept. 13, following an earlier claim last month. Known Nintendo insider Emily Rogers revealed on Famiboards that a Nintendo Direct showcase is scheduled for tomorrow. This follows the claim made by games journalist and another industry insider Jeff Grubb on his Giant Bomb podcast last month, where he said that a Direct broadcast is being planned for the week of Sept 12.

