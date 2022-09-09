Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How to access the Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta? What regions are included?
Ubisoft revealed some news on Rainbow Six Mobile yesterday as part of the Ubisoft Forward event. After its initial announcement last April, its closed beta is fast approaching, scheduled for Sept.12. Not all the players with a mobile phone will be able to test out the upcoming Rainbow Six game...
Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in India - CNBC TV18
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS) will create a hub to manufacture Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhones and other television equipment in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview to CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.
EU to seek clearance of trade deals, set rules on raw materials - von der Leyen
STRASBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to update its links with reliable countries and key growth areas and secure supply of lithium and rare earths that power the switch to a green economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
dotesports.com
Ubisoft CEO acknowledges potential for unionization after studio scandals: ‘It’s up to the people’
This could be a small step for the employee's of Ubisoft. The Ubisoft CEO is aiming to steer the company away from any more scandals, focusing on workplace reform with the idea of unionization. Ubisoft has been under the microscope for the past couple of years as scandal after scandal...
dotesports.com
Nintendo’s share prices spike on the back of successful Splatoon 3 sales
Splatoon 3 made a splash on the scene just a few days ago on Sept. 9 to raucous fanfare. Fans praised the improvements made to gameplay in comparison to its predecessors and that is apparent in how well the game has been selling. The blockbuster success of Splatoon 3 has...
dotesports.com
Yves Guillemot open up about Ubisoft’s culture shift, Tencent’s investment
Ubisoft came under fire in 2020 when senior employees were accused of abuse, harassment, and discrimination. CEO Yves Guillemot has recently opened up about the changing company culture regarding the workplace environment and Tencent’s investment in Guillemot Brothers Ltd. “We want to ensure an inclusive, rewarding, and respectful workplace...
dotesports.com
Nintendo Direct showcase could take place tomorrow, rumors hint
Another rumor has suggested that a Nintendo Direct showcase will be taking place tomorrow, Sept. 13, following an earlier claim last month. Known Nintendo insider Emily Rogers revealed on Famiboards that a Nintendo Direct showcase is scheduled for tomorrow. This follows the claim made by games journalist and another industry insider Jeff Grubb on his Giant Bomb podcast last month, where he said that a Direct broadcast is being planned for the week of Sept 12.
World shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data
LostWorld markets slipped on Wednesday after Wall Street fell the most since June 2020 as a report showed inflation has kept a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy. European benchmarks were marginally lower while Asia saw bigger losses. U.S. futures edged higher, with the contracts for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 up 0.3%. European futures were lower.
Why Comera Life Sciences Shares Jumped 101%; Here Are 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO shares jumped 136.8% to settle at $29.05 on Tuesday after the company's Phase 2b HARMONY study met its primary endpoint for both the 50mg and 28mg EFX dose groups. Aditxt, Inc. ADTX jumped 113.8% to close at $0.37. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA surged 101%...
India's August wholesale inflation eases as commodity prices fall
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price inflation slowed in August helped by a fall in commodity prices, but double-digit price gains for the 17th month raise the chance for more rate hikes this month.
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s privacy watchdog has fined Google and Meta a combined 100 billion won ($72 million) for tracking consumers’ online behavior without their consent and using their data for targeted advertisements. T. South Korea’s Personal Information and Protection Commission said...
Amid Russia's war, pope says faith cannot justify such evil
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders Wednesday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war and that God must never “be held hostage to the human thirst for power.”
dotesports.com
Octopath Traveler 2 coming February 2023
A sequel to Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler 2, has been one of the most highly anticipated Nintendo games for a while. Set in the distant lands of Orsterra, Octopath Traveler takes eight celebrated adventurers on a journey through the magical yet dangerous lands as they unravel their stories. Since Octopath Traveler is an award-winning RPG, Octopath Traveler 2 will definitely have big shoes to fill in.
Australia is asking its people one question and it's not whether to keep the King
Within 24 hours of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the first cracks were forming in a carefully choreographed Australian response to the passing of its Head of State.
