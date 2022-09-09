ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esl#Covid#Beijing#Video Game#The Intel Extreme Masters#Chinese#Esl Counter Strike Lrb#Asian#Lan
dotesports.com

Yves Guillemot open up about Ubisoft’s culture shift, Tencent’s investment

Ubisoft came under fire in 2020 when senior employees were accused of abuse, harassment, and discrimination. CEO Yves Guillemot has recently opened up about the changing company culture regarding the workplace environment and Tencent’s investment in Guillemot Brothers Ltd. “We want to ensure an inclusive, rewarding, and respectful workplace...
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Nintendo Direct showcase could take place tomorrow, rumors hint

Another rumor has suggested that a Nintendo Direct showcase will be taking place tomorrow, Sept. 13, following an earlier claim last month. Known Nintendo insider Emily Rogers revealed on Famiboards that a Nintendo Direct showcase is scheduled for tomorrow. This follows the claim made by games journalist and another industry insider Jeff Grubb on his Giant Bomb podcast last month, where he said that a Direct broadcast is being planned for the week of Sept 12.
VIDEO GAMES
960 The Ref

World shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data

LostWorld markets slipped on Wednesday after Wall Street fell the most since June 2020 as a report showed inflation has kept a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy. European benchmarks were marginally lower while Asia saw bigger losses. U.S. futures edged higher, with the contracts for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 up 0.3%. European futures were lower.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
960 The Ref

South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s privacy watchdog has fined Google and Meta a combined 100 billion won ($72 million) for tracking consumers’ online behavior without their consent and using their data for targeted advertisements. T. South Korea’s Personal Information and Protection Commission said...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Amid Russia's war, pope says faith cannot justify such evil

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders Wednesday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war and that God must never “be held hostage to the human thirst for power.”
WORLD
dotesports.com

Octopath Traveler 2 coming February 2023

A sequel to Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler 2, has been one of the most highly anticipated Nintendo games for a while. Set in the distant lands of Orsterra, Octopath Traveler takes eight celebrated adventurers on a journey through the magical yet dangerous lands as they unravel their stories. Since Octopath Traveler is an award-winning RPG, Octopath Traveler 2 will definitely have big shoes to fill in.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy