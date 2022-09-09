Boilers break in a hard-fought match

Freshman forward Kayla Budish headers the ball into the goal after getting around the Notre Dame goalie. This was the first career goal for Kayla Budish. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

The Boilermakers' backline held Notre Dame scoreless for almost an hour of play. Eventually, no matter how strong, every barrier breaks under pressure.

The Fighting Irish were able to break through at the 58-minute mark, scoring another goal in less than a minute later as the floodgates opened.

The Purdue soccer team (3-4) lost 3-1 to No. 9 Notre Dame (6-0) under the Thursday night lights.

Even after both goals happened the Boilermakers remained strong. The team fought hard to get back into the game.

After a shot, or possibly an intended pass, the ball went through the hands of the goalie and only one player could score. Freshman forward Kayla Budish got her first goal of the season and collegiate career.

Fighting hard every game this season for good opportunities, one finally went her way. The athletic freshman was able to use her strength to pull past two defenders and around the goalie to head the ball in for an easy goal.

Even with the goal, the momentum of the game did not shift. The Fighting Irish were able to tack on one more goal before the end of the game.

Head coach Drew Roff made the decision to start all freshmen on the back line to begin the day, defenders: Olivia Hall, Riley Knudsen, and Peyton Hunt.

Notre Dame, however, was able to control the flow of the game early and often.

The visiting team lived up to their name, fighting for the ball relentlessly. Attackers shoved and tugged at every Boilermaker.

It took some time but soon the Boilers matched the opponent’s energy and physicality.

Coaches on the visiting bench may have even joined in too much, as an assistant coach for Notre Dame was carded for inappropriate language.

That was far from the last time Notre Dame was going to be carded.

After receiving a well-timed pass, sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway had no defenders in front of her and possession of the ball. After stumbling over the ball, the sophomore was subsequently steamrolled by an opposing defender. Another card for the Irish.

the team was unable to convert on the resulting free kick. Five minutes later, another defender was carded for the Irish.

The referee was quick to call out any physical play after letting the two teams play in the early part of the game.

Even after an onslaught of 11 shots from Notre Dame in the first half, the Boilermakers remained unscathed although fans appeared to be feeling uneasy.

Soon the floodgates did open and the Boilers got handed their biggest loss of the year.

The team will travel to Evanston, Illinois for their first game of conference play on Sep. 18th against Northwestern.