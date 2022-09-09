ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Boilers break in a hard-fought match

By ROCKET HAVERLAND Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9aem_0hocujTb00
Freshman forward Kayla Budish headers the ball into the goal after getting around the Notre Dame goalie. This was the first career goal for Kayla Budish. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

The Boilermakers' backline held Notre Dame scoreless for almost an hour of play. Eventually, no matter how strong, every barrier breaks under pressure.

The Fighting Irish were able to break through at the 58-minute mark, scoring another goal in less than a minute later as the floodgates opened.

The Purdue soccer team (3-4) lost 3-1 to No. 9 Notre Dame (6-0) under the Thursday night lights.

Even after both goals happened the Boilermakers remained strong. The team fought hard to get back into the game.

After a shot, or possibly an intended pass, the ball went through the hands of the goalie and only one player could score. Freshman forward Kayla Budish got her first goal of the season and collegiate career.

Fighting hard every game this season for good opportunities, one finally went her way. The athletic freshman was able to use her strength to pull past two defenders and around the goalie to head the ball in for an easy goal.

Even with the goal, the momentum of the game did not shift. The Fighting Irish were able to tack on one more goal before the end of the game.

Head coach Drew Roff made the decision to start all freshmen on the back line to begin the day, defenders: Olivia Hall, Riley Knudsen, and Peyton Hunt.

Notre Dame, however, was able to control the flow of the game early and often.

The visiting team lived up to their name, fighting for the ball relentlessly. Attackers shoved and tugged at every Boilermaker.

It took some time but soon the Boilers matched the opponent’s energy and physicality.

Coaches on the visiting bench may have even joined in too much, as an assistant coach for Notre Dame was carded for inappropriate language.

That was far from the last time Notre Dame was going to be carded.

After receiving a well-timed pass, sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway had no defenders in front of her and possession of the ball. After stumbling over the ball, the sophomore was subsequently steamrolled by an opposing defender. Another card for the Irish.

the team was unable to convert on the resulting free kick. Five minutes later, another defender was carded for the Irish.

The referee was quick to call out any physical play after letting the two teams play in the early part of the game.

Even after an onslaught of 11 shots from Notre Dame in the first half, the Boilermakers remained unscathed although fans appeared to be feeling uneasy.

Soon the floodgates did open and the Boilers got handed their biggest loss of the year.

The team will travel to Evanston, Illinois for their first game of conference play on Sep. 18th against Northwestern.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Purdue Main Campus breaks record for student enrollment

Student enrollment at Purdue reached another record size in West Lafayette this fall with 50,884 enrolled students, according to a Purdue press release. This fall’s enrollment rate broke the previous record of 49,639 students from last year and marked the university’s eighth straight record high, according to the press release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

University Senate discusses new students, IUPUI

The Purdue University Senate listened to remarks from President Mitch Daniels about the volume of incoming freshmen, during its first meeting of the academic year. This semester saw a total of 9,354 new freshmen coming to campus, second to last fall which saw 10,191 new freshmen. This semester has the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Illinois State
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Evanston, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
The Exponent

Beers, beats, and brats

Residents of the Greater Lafayette area put on their lederhosen and rushed to the 17th annual Germanfest Saturday to drink beer and listen to live music and dance. Germanfest, hosted by the St. Boniface Catholic Church saw at least a couple thousand attendees, said Mary Ann Vawter, a Germanfest volunteer.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Letter to the Editor: Vote David Sanders for state senate

David Sanders is the democratic candidate for State Senate District 23, which includes Purdue and West Lafayette. He is an associate professor of biological science at Purdue and teaches the COVID-19 class. Chair of the Senate Student Affairs Committee, he’s an advocate for students, faculty and staff. He not only meets voters personally on almost a daily basis, but as a West Lafayette city councilor, he conducts a “Monthly Meet Your Councilor” for engaging with constituents.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fighting Irish
The Exponent

Purduettes 80th Anniversary

The Purduettes celebrated their 80th anniversary this past Friday with a crowded show in Loeb Playhouse. All three specialty groups, the Purduette Trio, The Remedy, and the Lonely Hearts showed off their talents with their songs showered between the Purduette's songs. The night finished off with a classic tradition of Purduette alumni joining on stage to sing a few songs. A roaring applause was had after the final rendition of Hail, Hail to Old Purdue!
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Indiana ACLU files lawsuit over abortion ban

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Hoosier Jews for Choice and five anonymous women claiming that Indiana's abortion ban, Senate Enrolled Act 1, violates Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The lawsuit was filed Thursday against the individual members of the Indiana medical...
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

WL Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee discuss accident prevention

The West Lafayette Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee met at Margerum City Hall on Wednesday to discuss a bike incident on Kalberer Road that killed an international student. The committee outlined their aim to study traffic accident patterns and look into traffic calming measures, such as speed bumps and planters to narrow the road. The committee said that adding these to the road would create island effects to help slow down drivers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

30-year-old Lafayette man charged in Walmart homicide

A 30-year-old Lafayette man arrested over the weekend in Little Rock, Arkansas, has been charged with nearly a dozen felonies after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend in a Walmart parking lot to show her "he was serious about wanting to leave." Anthony Joseph Perez of the 1000 block of North...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Woman accused of stalking Katie Gearlds arrested Thursday

The woman previously charged with stalking and intimidating Purdue women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds was arrested in her home Thursday. Lindsey Baker, 40, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violating her work release by Tippecanoe County Community Corrections surveillance officers, according to daily jail logs. TCCC Executive Director Jason Huber said officers found her drinking alcohol in her home while conducting a routine surveillance check. They arrested her and took her to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy