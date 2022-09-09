Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
Police: Kansas girl disappeared 21-years ago this week
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are seeking to bring awareness to the case of Jaquilla Scales, who has been missing since 2001. This week marked 21 years since her disappearance, largely overshadowed by the news of the attacks on the twin towers on 9/11. Jaquilla was four years old...
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed Kansas man
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal Friday morning crash have identified the victim as 47-year-old Jeramie Santee of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 8a.m., police were dispatched to an injury accident on Pawnee just below the Interstate 135 overpass in Wichita. First responders located...
Police arrest Kansas man after argument led to shooting
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in Butler County have made an arrest. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of shooting in the 1100 block of Bobbie in Augusta, according to a media release. Police found a man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kan. woman sentenced for running over, shooting bicyclist
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman was sentenced to prison on Friday for the hit-and-run killing of a man riding a bicycle in March of 2021. Charity Blackmon, 32, Wichita, was sentenced to more than 46 years in prison, according to the Sedgwick Co. District Attorney's office. In March, she...
Kansas lawmakers award $50,000 in wrongful conviction case
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and legislators on a bipartisan state council reviewed without objection a $50,000 settlement for wrongful conviction of a Wichita man sentenced to prison for possession of a nine-inch folding knife the district court concluded met the legal definition of a weapon. The State Finance...
Kan. largest school district will put metal detectors in all high schools
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After the first weeks of the school year that saw several students in USD 259-Wichita taken into custody for allegedly having a gun at school, the school board on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the funds, over $1 million dollars, to purchase automatic screening devices for the district's high schools.
Kansas State Fair GM: Looking forward to 'normal' year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0