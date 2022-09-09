ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed Kansas man

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal Friday morning crash have identified the victim as 47-year-old Jeramie Santee of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 8a.m., police were dispatched to an injury accident on Pawnee just below the Interstate 135 overpass in Wichita. First responders located...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
Little Apple Post

Kansas State Fair GM: Looking forward to 'normal' year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy