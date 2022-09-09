AUBURN, MI – The intent was for Aiden Short to serve as one of the leaders of the Bay City Western soccer team. He was never meant to be one of one. One of three captains of the squad, Short found himself doing the leadership duties of three men when two of his fellow captains went down with injury. Fortunately for the Warriors, he was up to the task.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO