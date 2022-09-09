Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Honoring top performers with Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 3
BAY CITY, MI – We’re one-third of the way through the regular season. And the action hasn’t been half bad. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
MLive.com
Bay City Western soccer finds a captain -- times three -- to lead the charge
AUBURN, MI – The intent was for Aiden Short to serve as one of the leaders of the Bay City Western soccer team. He was never meant to be one of one. One of three captains of the squad, Short found himself doing the leadership duties of three men when two of his fellow captains went down with injury. Fortunately for the Warriors, he was up to the task.
Five Flint-area teams part of first Associated Press high school football rankings
FLINT – Five Flint-area teams are part of the first Associated Press high school football rankings of the season selected by a six sports writers from around the state. In Division 1, Lapeer (3-0) is honorable mention. Belleville is ranked No. 1.
MLive.com
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 3
The third week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from across Michigan with a statewide Player of the Week post with input from all of our high school sports reporters.
Heritage heads into ‘familiar’ showdown with Davison
SAGINAW, MI – The last time Ashton Rubio lined up across from Braylen Himmelein in a football game, he lost, 6-0. “That’s not going to happen again,” the Saginaw Heritage linebacker said. “There’s probably going to be some talking after the game, especially if I can get an interception. But he’s so good. He’s got an arm like crazy. He’s a great quarterback.”
MLive.com
Golden Helmet winners deliver game-changing performances in Week 3
BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
MLive.com
Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award
Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Tom Trombley, vice president and chief historian of the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, poses for a photograph in Saginaw on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The Historical Society of Michigan will recognize Trombley with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th
With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
MLive.com
Mr. YMCA, Max Fisher, takes history of service to Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame
Max Fisher’s focus in life was on helping people blend mind, body and soul. For 56 years, the YMCA was the perfect vehicle. Fisher retired from the Saginaw YMCA in 1989 after guiding it in a variety of positions, including swimming instructor, director of health and physical education, associate general secretaryship and associate director.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Faces in the Crowd: Clay Dougherty
For those who’ve happened to swing by Marion Schools over the last couple of weeks, there’s a good chance they’ve seen one of the newer faces at the school: Clay Dougherty. Clay, a 2011 Farwell graduate, was recently hired to be Marion’s School Resource Officer, in conjunction...
What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?
Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
WNEM
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
MLive.com
Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus
Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus. UM-Flint junior DeAndre Chilton, 18, plays pool in the lounge area next to the newly-opened Clint's Cafe on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 on the University of Michigan-Flint campus in downtown Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 3 / 20. Clint's Cafe opens...
The Soothing Tunes Room brings lively jazz music to the Flint area
BURTON, MI - Sheldon T. Banks is no stranger to running a business. He owns multiple funeral homes in Genesee County.
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
fox2detroit.com
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan
As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
Detroit News
Heavy rain, thunderstorms Sunday, Monday may lead to flooding in SW Michigan, NWS says
Detroit — Heavy rain Sunday and Monday may lead to some flooding in southern Michigan, with the worst expected on the southwest side of the state, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers Sunday morning are likely to turn into widespread rain by Sunday afternoon and evening, according...
nbc25news.com
First-ever Taco Fest event held in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The non-profit La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw is celebrating its 77th anniversary by hosting the first annual Saginaw Taco Fest. La Civica was originally founded in 1945, and the event organizer for the non-profit, Larry Rodarte, wanted to celebrate Saginaw's culinary experts and raise money for repairs to their 60-year-old building and grounds.
