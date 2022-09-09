Read full article on original website
Heritage heads into ‘familiar’ showdown with Davison
SAGINAW, MI – The last time Ashton Rubio lined up across from Braylen Himmelein in a football game, he lost, 6-0. “That’s not going to happen again,” the Saginaw Heritage linebacker said. “There’s probably going to be some talking after the game, especially if I can get an interception. But he’s so good. He’s got an arm like crazy. He’s a great quarterback.”
Millington junior takes home MLive Saginaw Athlete of Week honor
Kayla Riley is making her presence felt on the Millington volleyball team … and in the MLive Saginaw Athlete of the Week voting. Riley, a junior, claimed the Athlete of the Week honor after leading Millington to a Tri-Valley Conference 10 win over Carrollton. In the match, Riley led the Cardinals with 24 assists and 21 digs, with Millington claiming a 25-20, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17 victory.
Detroit Lions honor Michigan Lutheran Seminary coach Karl Schmugge
Karl Schmugge will squelch his Minnesota allegiances for one day. The Michigan Lutheran Seminary football coach was named the Detroit Lions Coach of the Week after leading the Cardinals to a 58-6 win over St. Louis to improve to 3-0.
Five Flint-area teams part of first Associated Press high school football rankings
FLINT – Five Flint-area teams are part of the first Associated Press high school football rankings of the season selected by a six sports writers from around the state. In Division 1, Lapeer (3-0) is honorable mention. Belleville is ranked No. 1.
See Saginaw-area’s top Week 3 football players, vote for Player of Week
Saginaw-area football players continue to put up big numbers, with a long list of Week 3 stars. Check out the list of top performances from Week 3, with a chance to vote for the Saginaw-area football Player of the Week.
You vote, we go: Pick which Saginaw/Bay City area Week 4 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
As we head into Week 4 of the Michigan high school football seasons, fans have reason to get excited for the final 2/3 of the regular season. Adding photos from MLive, with special perks for subscribers, can add excitement to the season for Saginaw and Bay City-area football teams. MLive...
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?
Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
This New Corn Maze Is Perfect For Michigan And Michigan State Fans
It's that time of year again in Michigan. Summer is winding down, the kids are back in school, and we're getting ready for cooler fall weather. When fall finally arrives, one fun thing to do is go to a corn maze. If your friends and family are fans of The Spartans or The Wolverines, then this corn maze is perfect for them.
From cut to starter, former CMU QB Cooper Rush takes over for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys included quarterback Cooper Rush in their final cuts of the 2022 preseason, releasing the former Central Michigan University quarterback. Now, they’re counting on him to start.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th
With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
First-ever Taco Fest event held in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The non-profit La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw is celebrating its 77th anniversary by hosting the first annual Saginaw Taco Fest. La Civica was originally founded in 1945, and the event organizer for the non-profit, Larry Rodarte, wanted to celebrate Saginaw's culinary experts and raise money for repairs to their 60-year-old building and grounds.
Thousands lose power in Rochester area
DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
1 woman killed, 2 injured in Livingston Co. crash
Michigan State Police with the Brighton Post are investigating the cause of a crash that killed one woman and injured two others.
