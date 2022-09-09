Read full article on original website
Virginia restaurant sparked outrage with 9/11-themed menu
A restaurant in Virginia released a 9/11-themed seafood menu last week ahead of the terrorist attacks’ 21st anniversary. While an employee explained the intent was “to honor those who lost so much,” many who became aware of the menu weren’t all too thrilled about it. Tasting...
Tudor Dixon pitches $1 billion law enforcement funding increase
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said increasing Michigan law enforcement funding by $1 billion over four years would be a “top priority” of her administration, rolling out the first in a series of policy proposals eight weeks before the general election. At a press conference Tuesday in Grand...
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
Taxes, water, abortion: Dems clamor for legislative action as GOP stays mum on priorities
What the legislature hopes to pursue for the rest of the year will likely remain known to only Michigan’s top Republican lawmakers after weeks of attempting to nail down policy were met with radio silence. House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake – responsible...
Alligator, drugs, guns found in New Mexico raid. But where’s the tiger?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the...
Alabama woman bit by copperhead while walking dogs: ‘Feels like 100 bee stings’
Raela Wells was walking her dogs in Alabama before going to bed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when she felt a strange sensation. She had stepped on a snake. “A Copperhead bit my right foot twice. Tap tap,” she wrote in a post that night. “Feels like 100 bee stings, 1,000 fire ant bites, and a bad case of foot asleep tingles all in the same place and moving up my thigh... Need prayers.”
Trump’s PAC donated $150k to Michigan voter ID initiative
It’s no secret former President Donald Trump wants certain Republican candidates to win this year in Michigan. His political action committee, Save America PAC, has donated to state lawmakers, statewide candidates and congressional hopefuls. But each donation was for $5,000 or less. His PAC’s largest donation – a whopping...
Michigan cops make stairway out of boxes to help baby raccoon trapped in dumpster
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI – Once upon a time, a baby raccoon jumped into a dumpster. So, some friendly police officers helped it out. The daring rescue occurred in Bath Township where officers noticed the baby raccoons were trapped after going after some food. “Sometimes we take criminals to jail....
‘Republicans For Whitmer’ group unveiled in bid for crossover support
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out a coalition of Republicans — mostly former officeholders and gubernatorial appointees — backing her reelection campaign at an event in Grand Rapids Monday evening. Though many of the Republicans assembled to support the Governor were only moderately conservative, there is still some distance...
Trial for parents of accused Oxford High shooter delayed
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge this week delayed the trial for Jennifer and James Crumbley, originally scheduled to begin Oct. 24. A new trial date isn’t set. The parents are facing four charges each of involuntary manslaughter, accused of not doing enough to intervene when their son began planning the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that resulted in the deaths of four classmates.
Scholten to appear on live interview after Gibbs drops out of West Michigan congressional debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — What was originally planned as a debate Tuesday night on WOOD-TV between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs will instead feature a half-hour, live interview with Scholten now that Gibbs has dropped out of the event. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids who is...
‘Rapid rent increases’ push housing voucher values up 10% in Michigan
Climbing housing costs have pushed fair market rents up 10.3% in Michigan. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s updated fair market rents go into effect on Oct. 1. Fair market rents are the department’s calculation of how much money is needed to cover rent and utilities on...
Grand Rapids to go ‘Over the Edge’ of 18-story building at annual fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Those seeking an adrenaline rush will have a chance to view Grand Rapids from 272 feet in the air during the 6th annual “Over the Edge” event this Saturday. The “Over the Edge” fundraising event is slated during ArtPrize on Saturday, Sept. 17, at...
Michigan reports 18,375 new COVID cases, 196 new deaths
Michigan identified 18,375 new COVID-19 cases and 196 new deaths last week, causing the daily averages for both tallies to rise. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 13, brought the seven-day average from 1,798 cases per day last week to 2,086, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years
Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
Bike, pedestrian path to Canada coming to new international bridge
DETROIT, MI — The new Gordie Howe International Bridge will include a pedestrian link between Michigan and Canada under terms of a new agreement. On Sept., 9, officials in Michigan and Canada signed a memorandum of understanding to connect trails on either side of the border the new bridge over the Detroit River, which is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.
Want a job with the best Michigan view? Work atop the Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, MI – Are you tired of your desk job? Why not try something with a better view?. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring workers to help maintain the Mackinac Bridge. Some of these positions include working atop the bridge’s 552-foot twin towers, which offer an unparalleled...
Propane prices, electricity rates: U.P. residents invited to share energy concerns
MARQUETTE, MI – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula residents will get a chance to tell state officials about their energy concerns during a public event Sept. 20, 2022, in Marquette. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will host an energy assistance fair for U.P. residents, along with customer listening sessions...
How do we tell if Michigan really had a bad winter?
We all have our own idea of what a harsh Michigan winter really means. We also have a way to quantify the winter conditions to give a numerical value on the severity of a given winter. Everyone is different on how they feel a certain winter was in severity. Some...
One Michigan chef named to Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs in the U.S. list
“This chef’s global imagination suffuses the dazzling pastries at her Detroit neighborhood bakery,” reads Food and Wine’s description headline for its only Michigan selection on its Best New Chefs of 2022 list. Warda Bouguettaya has done it again! Just a few months ago, she took home the...
