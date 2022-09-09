ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Virginia restaurant sparked outrage with 9/11-themed menu

A restaurant in Virginia released a 9/11-themed seafood menu last week ahead of the terrorist attacks’ 21st anniversary. While an employee explained the intent was “to honor those who lost so much,” many who became aware of the menu weren’t all too thrilled about it. Tasting...
STAFFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Society
Huntsville, AL
Government
MLive

Alabama woman bit by copperhead while walking dogs: ‘Feels like 100 bee stings’

Raela Wells was walking her dogs in Alabama before going to bed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when she felt a strange sensation. She had stepped on a snake. “A Copperhead bit my right foot twice. Tap tap,” she wrote in a post that night. “Feels like 100 bee stings, 1,000 fire ant bites, and a bad case of foot asleep tingles all in the same place and moving up my thigh... Need prayers.”
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#American Flag#U S Flag#The U S Army#Waay#Fox News#Hudnells#Hoa#The Marine Corps#Navy
The Flint Journal

Trial for parents of accused Oxford High shooter delayed

An Oakland County Circuit Court judge this week delayed the trial for Jennifer and James Crumbley, originally scheduled to begin Oct. 24. A new trial date isn’t set. The parents are facing four charges each of involuntary manslaughter, accused of not doing enough to intervene when their son began planning the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that resulted in the deaths of four classmates.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
MLive

Michigan reports 18,375 new COVID cases, 196 new deaths

Michigan identified 18,375 new COVID-19 cases and 196 new deaths last week, causing the daily averages for both tallies to rise. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 13, brought the seven-day average from 1,798 cases per day last week to 2,086, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years

Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

50K+
Followers
51K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy