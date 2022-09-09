ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

King Charles III Meets His Subjects for the First Time

By Tom Sykes
 4 days ago
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Britain’s new King Charles III was greeted with cheers and cries of “God Save The King!” as he made his first public appearance as king in front of a large crowd at Buckingham Palace Friday afternoon. Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, travelled to Buckingham Palace from Balmoral Castle where his mother died Thursday. He was greeted by enthusiastic supporters and spent several minutes shaking hands with the crowd, which at one stage broke into an impromptu rendition of the national anthem. A protection officer moved ahead of Prince Charles asking people to put their phones down, telling them to “enjoy the moment” instead. Charles and Camilla then stopped to admire floral tributes to his mother left by members of the public before walking into what is expected to become their new London home, Buckingham Palace. Charles is now due to meet the prime minister, Liz Truss, and record a speech which is expected to be broadcast at 6 p.m. local time this evening.

