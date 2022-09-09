ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do Los Angeles Rams fans wear melon heads?

By Sunni Upal
 4 days ago
RAMS fans have a strange history and tradition given the fact their team have been uprooted in the past.

The team are back in Los Angeles at a brand new stadium after moving back from St Louis in 2016.

Los Angeles Rams fans wear watermelons on their heads Credit: Getty
The watermelons were still in force to start the 2022 season Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The Rams left Los Angeles in 1994, leaving their California-based fans in uproar.

Some fans followed them to St Louis while others ditched them as their NFL team.

The franchise returned home to Los Angeles six years ago and went on to win the Super Bowl in February.

Their old LA-based fans were out in force to see their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on home SoFi Stadium soil.

One tradition the Rams fanbase have is wearing melons on their heads.

The movement apparently dates back to the 1980s, before their moves to St Louis and backs.

According to an interview in the LA Times in 2016, a super fan named Lance Goldberg began the trend.

He moved from Miami to Los Angeles and found the crowd at Rams games to be a bit dull.

So he simply decided to wear a melon on his head to "show some emotion".

Lance continued: "I wanted to show the crowd that it’s OK to be wild and fanatical, and that making some noise can actually help our team win!

"It’s amazing how many people will follow your lead and yell their butts off when you have produce on your head!"

That led to a group of fans joining in the activity, and the creation of the 'Melon Patch'.

Fans watching the 2022 season opener against the Buffalo Bills would've seen the melon head movement is still going.

Elsewhere in the league, Green Bay Packers fans wear blocks of cheese on their head.

Their home state of Wisconsin is America's cheese capital and the Packers wear yellow helmets.

Packers fans are often referred to as cheese heads, but melon heads might take a while longer to catch on.

Community Policy