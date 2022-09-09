ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Huge twists in mystery of Putin’s £500million superyacht with gold toilet roll holder as Russian tyrant dodges sanctions

By Anthony Blair
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coIPQ_0hoctrFy00

VLADIMIR Putin was gifted a £506m super yacht as a Christmas present by his wealthy cronies, it has been claimed.

The luxurious 460ft-long megayacht Scheherazade is believed to have been the personal plaything of Putin's alleged lover Alina Kabaeva, according to opposition Russian news outlet the Dossier Centre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgpGf_0hoctrFy00
Putin's rumoured superyacht was reportedly bought for him by his oligarch cronies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwUUd_0hoctrFy00
The ship reportedly includes multiple swimming pools and jacuzzis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXhGK_0hoctrFy00
It was used by Putin's alleged mistress Alina Kabaeva Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXtuO_0hoctrFy00
The ship even has gold toilet roll holders Credit: Refer to Picture Desk

It has now been revealed that the ship - which previously sailed under a flag of the Cayman Islands - is now flagged in Malaysia.

Auto Evolution reports that the yacht is now registered as a houseboat.

Superyacht vlogger eSysman reports that this could be a new trend among Russian oligarchs to protect their ill-gotten gains.

In some territories, a house is a protected asset.

Some have also speculated that a houseboat is harder to track using AIS (automatic identification system).

It has been claimed that the astronomical sum for the yacht - which was seized in Italy following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine - was collected by a group of oligarchs.

The yacht was reportedly bought for Vlad as a sick new year's present after his army had brutally attacked Ukraine back in 2014.

They were headed by Vlad's close pal 69-year-old Gennady Timchenko, worth an estimated £18billion.

The Russian president was formally gifted the swanky vessel on December 30, 2014, the same year his army annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

Although said to have cost Putin's cronies £500m, reports claim it could cost more than £850m once its many luxury fittings are factored in.

Every screw onboard the yacht is said to be gold-plated, while it is rumoured that even its toilet seats and toilet roll holders are golden.

It has accommodation for 40 guests in 22 cabins as well as 94 crew.

Some of the astonishing amenities boasted by the yacht include a fully-equipped gym, a judo studio - ideal for the martial arts-mad Vlad - as well as a couple of swimming pools and several jacuzzis.

One of the pools has an elevating bottom that turns it into a dancefloor.

It also includes a hospital wing, spa, wellness centre, ballroom, cinema, helipad and aircraft hangar.

Just over 583 million euros was transferred from five offshore companies for the construction of the Scheherazade

Putin's superyacht only came to light in March, when it was revealed the ship was captained by Brit Guy Bennett-Pierce.

Its crew was made up largely of Russian secret service officers.

Now it has been revealed that the floating palace is registered under the name of Eduard Khudainatov, a former president of Russian oil giant Rosneft and former agent in the Soviet Union's feared secret police, the KGB.

But the Dossier Centre claimed that Khudainatov is the yacht's owner in name alone and that he "is a front man for Putin and his entourage".

It wrote: "Just over 583 million euros was transferred from five offshore companies for the construction of the Scheherazade.

"The money was wired by Alera Assets, Diams Overseas, High Definition, Imperial Yachts, and Onda Mare."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pisxa_0hoctrFy00
Every screw used to make the yacht is believed to be gold-plated Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGrdj_0hoctrFy00
Although said to have cost Putin's cronies £500m, reports claim it could cost more than £850m once its many luxury fittings are factored in Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8O09_0hoctrFy00
The multi-million-pound yacht has now been registered as a houseboat Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0knK_0hoctrFy00
It is reportedly registered under the name of Russian oligarch Eduard Khudainatov (right) Credit: Reuters

Diams Overseas, who reportedly signed the contract, is a company registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The expansive yacht was built by the German shipyard Lurssen, which also made the 156m-long Dilbar yacht owned by another Russian oligarch, Alisher Usmanov.

Captain Bennett-Pierce has been quoted as saying he never saw Putin onboard.

But a source from Dossier Centre claimed that he saw Kabaeva - the former Olympic gymnast and rumoured father of several of Putin's children - on board the ship.

The ship also passed close to several Black Sea residences linked to Putin, according to the report.

They include his official summer palace Bocharov Ruchei in the resort of Sochi and an unofficial mansion near Gelendzhik.

Rumoured to have cost £1 billion, Putin has denied the home is his, and it was instead reported to belong to his close friend and oligarch, Arkady Rotenberg.

One of the offshore companies involved in the purchase of the yacht, High Definition, has links to oligarch Ziyavudin Magomedov, who in 2018 was arrested and charged with "racketeering and embezzlement of state funds".

Magomedov and his ex-senator brother Magomed remain behind bars awaiting trial.

Help those fleeing conflict with The Sun’s Ukraine Fund

PICTURES of women and children fleeing the horror of Ukraine’s devastated towns and cities have moved Sun readers to tears.

Many of you want to help the five million caught in the chaos — and now you can, by donating to The Sun's Ukraine Fund.

Give as little as £3 or as much as you can afford and every penny will be donated to the Red Cross on the ground helping women, children, the old, the infirm and the wounded.

Donate here to help The Sun's fund

Or text to 70141 from UK mobiles

£3 — text SUN£3

£5 — text SUN£5

£10 — text SUN£10

Texts cost your chosen donation amount (e.g. £5) +1 standard message (we receive 100%). For full T&Cs visit redcross.org.uk/mobile

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal will support people in areas currently affected and those potentially affected in the future by the crisis.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund

Comments / 12

Related
Newsweek

Top Russian Commander of Invading Army Captured by Ukraine—Report

Ukrainian media outlets and social media users have speculated that a top Russian commander has been captured as Kyiv's counteroffensive against Moscow's forces gathers pace. Images and video shared on Twitter and Telegram purportedly show Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi among a group of Russian troops handcuffed on their knees with one social media user saying they were near Balakliya, in the Kharkiv region.
MILITARY
Business Insider

A top Russian official was so sure of a quick win in Ukraine that he picked the Kyiv apartment he wanted before the invasion started, report says

The Washington Post obtained Russian communications intercepted by Ukraine and other countries. Some were from a senior officer who before the invasion appeared to pick a Kyiv apartment he wanted. Officials said Russia was so sure of a quick win that it picked Ukrainian lodging for its personnel. Before the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alina Kabaeva
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alisher Usmanov
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Embezzlement#Yacht#Russian#Auto Evolution#Ukrainian
Markets Insider

Putin says Russia will restart Nord Stream 1 gas flows 'tomorrow' if it gets turbines, and blames sanctions for the shutdown

President Vladimir Putin said Russia could restart gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 'tomorrow', if it gets turbines. Russia indefinitely halted flows through the pipeline last week, intensifying Europe's energy crisis. He blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the indefinite halt in operations for the pipeline. Russian President...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
The Hill

A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The people are afraid’

Finally, a courageous Russian soldier tells all about the war against Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev is a 33-year-old paratrooper who wrote an explosive memoir, “Zov” (Call), that appeared in early August. Filatyev exposes the war as an act of Russian aggression, shows that most Russian soldiers are hungry, dirty and demoralized, and savagely criticizes the Russian generals and officers. His exposé rings true, if only because it is identical to the one proffered by Ukrainian and Western policymakers, journalists, analysts and generals.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
735K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy