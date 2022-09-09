Early Addition: Prince Charles has decided not to name himself King Arthur
Good Friday morning in New York City, where Bill de Blasio is packing up for his move to Boston (Cambridge) tomorrow. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City's Taxi & Limousine Commission is considering a surcharge increase from 30 cents to $1 per cab ride to fund the push to make more of the city's taxis fully accessible for people with disabilities.
- Rudy Giuliani and his third ex wife, Judith Giuliani, got into a spat during a hearing yesterday over whether he owes her $260,000 (that's what she says) or $50,000 (that's what he figures).
- You can now "glamp" in retrofitted shipping containers on the Greenpoint waterfront.
- Nine guinea pigs that were abandoned in Hudson River Park this week have been safely recovered by the city's animal shelter system.
- Prince Charles had a legitimate opportunity to name himself King Arthur , but is instead just going with King Charles.
- The new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde got a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
- In other cinema news, there have been two unrelated movies this year whose plots centered around tanning bed time machines .
- Derek Jeter is starting a trading card "platform."
- Congrats to this Chinese geoscience professor who found some Brontopodus (kinda like a Brontosaurus) tracks at a restaurant in Sichuan.
- If you're getting on a plane these days, prepare to find chip crumbs and other trash lying around.
- And finally, who doesn't love a hammock:
