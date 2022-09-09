Read full article on original website
Related
Young Guru Shows Proof Jay-Z Recorded His ‘God Did’ Verse in One Take
Jay-Z's "God Did" verse was the talk of the hip-hop world following the release of DJ Khaled's new album of the same name. Now, Hov's personal engineer, Young Guru, is showing proof that the prolific rap star recorded the nearly four-minute verse in one take. On Sept 4., Guru hopped...
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
Joe Budden Confronts Adam22, Accuses Him of Trying to Capitalize Off Image Consultant Kevin Samuels’ Death
Joe Budden confronted No Jumper founder Adam22 in a recent podcast episode about reposting content of image consultant Kevin Samuels after his death, and now a discourse on the topic is being had. Today (Aug. 29), Joe Budden posted a nearly 11-and-a-half minute video clip to his YouTube page in...
Lil Wayne Goes Off on Concertgoer for Throwing Something on Stage During Show
Lil Wayne recently reprimanded a concertgoer who threw something on the stage while the Young Money head honcho was performing. On Aug. 19, Lil Wayne performed at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida. Fresh into his set, someone in the crowd tossed something on the stage, which drew Tunechi's ire. The New Orleans rapper stopped the show to address the culprit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds
Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
Actress Stacey Dash Cries as She Says She Just Found Out DMX Died
Stacey Dash has just found out that DMX had died over a year ago. The Clueless actress cried over this revelation in an emotional TikTok video. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), Stacey Dash shared on her Instagram and TikTok accounts a video of herself crying over the fact that she just learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The 55-year-old star, who is a recovering drug addict herself, said she was ashamed that she didn't know the late Ruff Ryders rapper had passed away from a cocaine-induced heart attack in April of 2021.
Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested, Charged With Beating Man With Baseball Bat
A woman with the same exact name as deceased rap icon Tupac Shakur has been arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting a man with a baseball bat. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), a 34-year-old woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was taken into custody in Miami and charged with assaulting an elderly man, according to Miami-Dade Police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 8). She has been charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Shakur pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday (Sept. 7). She has been released on house arrest.
Irv Gotti Faces Backlash After Explaining How He Initiated His Relationship With Ashanti
Irv Gotti's infatuation with his alleged 20-year-old tryst with Ashanti has the music executive facing backlash once again. Episode three of The Murder Inc. Story docuseries aired last night (Aug. 23) on BET. The latest installment featured Irv recounting the day he supposedly bagged Ashanti. "I'm separated from [my wife]...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?
Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
Megan Thee Stallion to Appear in Marvel’s She Hulk TV Series
Megan Thee Stallion is further dipping her toes into the world of acting as she is now set to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney+. In an interview with The Cut that was published on Monday (Aug. 29), it was confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion's next venture in the entertainment industry will see her as the newest member of the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Fake Drake Claims Drake Offered to Slap Him for Free After Proposing $1 Million Boxing Match
Fake Drake's proposed $1 million boxing match with real Drake in June fell through, presumably after the OVO head honcho wanted no parts in helping his impersonator gain clout. Now, Capri Sun Papi is saying Drake turned him down and offered to lay the smack down for free instead. On...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Yeat, Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
The cooling weather seems to be having no effect on the rap game as hip-hop is coming in hot with another week full of new sounds. For this round, a wildly popular Louisiana spitter drops his second project in just over a month, a fast-rising artist repping Portland, Ore. unleashes a new EP, a hard-hitting crew rooted in Buffalo, N.Y. release a stacked compilation LP and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drake Says 2020 May Have Been Hardest Year in Human History Due to the Pandemic
Drake's comment in a documentary where he said that 2020 may have been the hardest year in human history due to the coronavirus pandemic have left some people confused. On Thursday (Sep. 1), a brief clip from the Prime Video documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, popped up on social media, which featured Drake talking about Lil Baby's meteoric rise to rap stardom even through the pandemic. Drizzy then suggested that 2020 was the toughest time for people to get through in human history.
Lil Durk and India Royale Breakup Rumors Spread After India Drops Apparent Hints
Lil Durk and India Royale breakup rumors have surfaced after India dropped an apparent hint on social media. According to The Shade Room’s Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 11), rumors of Lil Durk and his fiancée India Royale's alleged breakup started after India allegedly tweeted that she is a "free agent." India also allegedly unfollowed the Chicago rapper, however, Durk is still following her on Instagram.
Lamborghini That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Ex-Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Now Being Repossessed
The Lamborghini truck that Moneybagg Yo gifted ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher is now being repossessed. According to court documents obtained by XXL, Luxury Lease Partners filed a petition for immediate writ of possession on Aug. 8 to have Ari's 2019 Lamborghini Urus repossessed. The company alleges that the model and businesswoman owes a remaining balance of $159,087 on the vehicle, which she owes but is leasing it.
Voice Behind Virtual AI Rapper FN Meka Claims Creators ‘Ghosted’ Him, Has Never Received Any Payment
The man who says he voiced controversial virtual AI rapper FN Meka has come forward and is claiming he was "ghosted" by the creators of the "rapper" when the project got off the ground and was never compensated. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), rapper Kyle The Hooligan came forward to tell...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Kanye West Disses Kid Cudi While Posting Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted Dead Headline
Kanye West is back on Instagram throwing shots. The Chicago rapper-producer dissed Kid Cudi while mocking Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted with a dead headline. On Thursday morning (Sept. 1), Ye posted a digital rendering of a newspaper headline that reads, "Kasper Rorsted Also Dead at 60." Rørsted is the CEO of Adidas, which West has a longstanding fued with. Rørsted recently announced that he would be transitioning out of his role as CEO over the remainder of 2022.
Bow Wow Reacts to Backlash Due to His $1,000 Meet and Greet Package
Bow Wow is reacting to the negative response he is getting for charging $1,000 for the Diamond VIP Package at the upcoming Millennium Tour. The latest rendition of the Millennium Tour starring Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson and others starts next month, but Shad is already selling advance meet and greet packages at the asking price of a grand. Backlash has ensued, with many people wondering why his price was higher than the meet and greet prices on Ticketmaster. The Ohio-born rapper addressed the uproar on Sunday (Sept. 4).
Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late
Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance. On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made in America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.
XXL Mag
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0