Atlantic Schools Offering Furniture to the Public for Free Will Donation
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Community School District will have furniture available for a free-will donation on a first-come, first-served basis on September 14, September 17, and September 21 at the Atlantic Community Schools Achievement Center at 1407 Southwest 7th Street. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says the district has a lot...
KCCI.com
Hazing incident reported at southwest Iowa school district
CLARINDA, Iowa — A hazing incident has been reported at a southwest Iowa school district. The Clarinda Police Department tells KCCI that, last month, two Clarinda High School students forced another student to do push-ups in a shower before urinating on him. Those students will not face criminal charges.
iowa.media
Special election Tuesday
A special election will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 for the qualified electors of the Creston Community School District and electors of the Orient-Macksburg Community School District. All voters are required to provide an approved form of ID at the polling site before receiving...
kmaland.com
AgriVision Equipment Group announces new Taylor County location
(Lenox) -- Plans for a larger and state-of-the-art AgriVision Equipment Group facility in Lenox are in the making. Officials with AgriVision announced late last week that they would be constructing a new Taylor County facility just north of the current Lenox location and also incorporate the Creston operation. Tony Douglas is the location manager for the Lenox and Creston facilities. Douglas says the decision for a new, combined facility came after reviewing and comparing what it would take to get the two current facilities up to today's standards.
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement likely won't file charges in bullying-hazing incident at a high school
CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda police chief said charges likely won't be filed in what was described as a bullying-hazing incident at Clarinda High School. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said the incident happened on Aug. 26 after a physical-education class. According to police, two students forced a 15-year-old...
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Karl Maurice Krieger, 29, of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson, was arrested in the 19000 block of Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts.
theperrynews.com
One killed Monday in gravel rollover east of Lake Robbins
One person died Monday night in a rollover crash on a gravel road east of Lake Robbins Ballroom and south of Woodward. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in about the 28500 block of 150th Street west of Iowa Highway 141. The victim was the sole occupant of the...
iowa.media
Panther netters keep up busy pace
SHENANDOAH, IA — The Panorama volleyball team competed three times Saturday at the Shenandoah Tourney after hosting WCC rival Interstate-35 Thursday. The Panthers (3-7) dropped all three matches Saturday, falling to Lenox, 21-17 and 21-5, and to Class 2A No. 7 Missouri Valle, 21-9 and 21-4 before dropping a three-game set (12-21, 21-16 and 21-15) to Bedford.
Montgomery County Woman Charged Following Traffic Stop
(Red Oak) A Red Oak woman faces charges following a traffic stop early this morning near Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police arrested 25-year-old Destiny Jill Anderson for Driving While Barred. Police transported Anderson to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $491.25 bond.
FBI Raids Small Town Iowa Police Chief’s Office and Gun Stores
As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can say with confidence that most of us in this state think of grandiose FBI investigations taking place in bigger cities. To corrupt millionaires or politicians or overseas involving terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Investigation would never come here -- especially to a town of fewer than 1,000 people.
kmaland.com
Mills County motorcycle wreck injures 1
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs woman was injured in motorcycle-versus-deer accident in Mills County late Friday evening. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 2005 Harley Davidson driven by 60-year-old Pamela Hoselton struck a deer on Highway 34 shortly after 11:15 p.m. Hoselton was taken via Lifenet Helicopter to a local hospital. Further information on the accident is unavailable at this time.
Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River
Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
Red Oak Man arrested on Drug-related Charge
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 65-year-old Michael Loren Kelly on Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers gave Kelly a summons for the court at a later date and released him back to the Red Oak Health Care Community.
Adams County Arrest Reports
On September 1st, Following a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 34. Moesha Garcia was charged with possession of a controlled substance first offense (marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Garcia was placed under arrest and brought to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and is being held on 1,300 cash bond.
iowa.media
Be prepared for personal, system-wide disasters
As any good scout knows, we should always be prepared. September is Preparedness Month, a good time to plan what to do “just in case.”. Non-profit organizations, such as the American Red Cross and Salvation Army, help persons experiencing house fires, storm damage and other personal losses. These agencies also educate individuals and groups on prevention and appropriate response to unavoidable disasters.
iowa.media
Roadrunners rally to collect win against Hawks
TRURO, IA — Woodward-Granger scored the first two touchdowns Friday, but host Interstate-35 scored the final three and added a field goal as well to claim a 24-14 victory in non-district play. The 24-14 victory lifted I-35 to 1-2 overall, with the loss giving W-G a 1-2 mark as...
