Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Be prepared for personal, system-wide disasters
As any good scout knows, we should always be prepared. September is Preparedness Month, a good time to plan what to do “just in case.”. Non-profit organizations, such as the American Red Cross and Salvation Army, help persons experiencing house fires, storm damage and other personal losses. These agencies also educate individuals and groups on prevention and appropriate response to unavoidable disasters.
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Human trafficking rises in Iowa, advocates say more can be done
DES MOINES, Iowa — Human trafficking is rising in Iowa and Iowa's Victim Services Programs have responded to nearly 70 more cases last year than the year before. Dr. George Belitsos, the board chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking says, “traffickers prey on vulnerable people and there are just a lot more vulnerable people.”
Wait, You Can Get Land For Free In Iowa?!
Free land?!?! That sounds too good to be true. All across the country, small towns are just giving away free land in an effort to help grow their population. And yes, this is totally free. Iowa has some of these plots available in both Manella and Marne. But is there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
How Iowa farms make your allergies worse
DES MOINES – Fall seasonal allergies are causing more and more Iowans to seek out relief at their doctor’s office. A high pollen count in the air is to blame for seasonal allergies and according to pollen.com 22 of the past 30 days have had a high pollen count in Des Moines. Dr. Arun Gupta, […]
When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster
The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
iowa.media
Committee formed to consider banning book from PHS English
The Perry School Board on Wednesday made appointments to an eight-member panel called the Reconsideration of Instructional Materials Committee, newly formed in order to consider a complaint lodged against a book used in Perry High School English classes. PCSD Superintendent Clark Wicks declined to share the title of the book...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
DMACC honors summer grads, releases scholar lists
Nearly 700 students graduated from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses at the end of the summer term, including nine Perry-area scholars:. Connor Post, Electrical Trades, Bouton. Jimmy Enriquez, Auto Mechanics Technology, Perry. Roselyn Gonzalez, Marketing, Perry. Brynley Hayes, Nurse Aide,...
iowa.media
Special election Tuesday
A special election will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 for the qualified electors of the Creston Community School District and electors of the Orient-Macksburg Community School District. All voters are required to provide an approved form of ID at the polling site before receiving...
'Shock and fear': Parent says sixth-grader was threatened while in school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Allegations of threats against students of color and those that identify as LGBTQ+ have some parents in the Johnston Community School District outraged. Now, those parents are calling for changes to be made. Temeshia Bomato is one of those parents. She has multiple children in the...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River
Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
who13.com
Winter La Nina odds increase: what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Iowa Restaurant Association Names Perry Restaurant Owner to Distinguished List
A Perry restaurant owner was recently announced as part of a distinguished group. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch in the Hospitality Industry list, which includes Heather Sheffler who owns the Tin Pig and the newly opened Gamble Block Brewery. She’s been in the restaurant industry for 30 years and with opening the new brewery is a venture she is taking on with her son David. She also owns four Sports Page Grills in Iowa.
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
Trauma advocates hope Iowa teen avoids more jail time
The sentencing of Pieper Lewis, the Des Moines teenager who killed the man she says raped and trafficked her, has brought national attention to Iowa. Advocates who work with survivors of sexual assault hope the judge chooses to let Lewis out of her handcuffs.
iheart.com
Fifteen Animals Removed From Trash-Filled Des Moines Mobile Home
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 15-animals, taken from a small mobile home in southwest Des Moines. The A-R-L says eight cats, six rabbits, and a dog were in a trailer, filled with trash, feces, and the strong odor of urine. The ARL says the trailer had been soaked with urine for so long that the flooring had started to warp.
Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80
(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Karl Maurice Krieger, 29, of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson, was arrested in the 19000 block of Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts.
Comments / 0