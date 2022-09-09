Read full article on original website
Fans are Loving the NY Giants’ New Head Coach Because of This Viral Video [WATCH]
The New York Giants have a winning record in the National Football League. Sadly, that's a headline in and of itself. Believe it or not, Big Blue has not had a winning record since 2016, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. That all changed yesterday afternoon, thanks to a missed field goal from Titans' kicker Randy Bullock, and a gutsy play-call from rookie head coach, Brian Daboll.
Kershaw, Dodgers win another NL West title, blank D-backs
PHOENIX (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched seven dominant innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons, blanking the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Tuesday night. Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Joey Gallo homered as the Dodgers boosted the best record in the majors to 98-43. They lead second-place San Diego by a whopping 20 1/2 games. Manager Dave Roberts’ team will have plenty of time to get set for its 10th straight year in the postseason. The Dodgers’ first playoff game is almost a month away, on Oct. 11. The only season the Dodgers didn’t clinch the division in their recent run was last year — they won 106 times but still finished one game behind San Francisco. Los Angeles then beat the Giants in the NL Division Series before falling to eventual champion Atlanta in the NLCS.
Check Out Incredible Photos from an Emotional 9/11 for New York Sports
September 11th will always be an emotional day in New York. We're 21 years removed from the tragedy that hit the United States on September 11, 2001. That said, no matter how far removed we are from that day, every year's anniversary brings back the memories, and emotions, that make it feel as though it just happened yesterday.
‘Taking Receipts’ Is The ‘Kiss Of Death’ For New York Jets Coach
The Robert Saleh era, as head coach of one of the most inept sports franchises in history, the New York Jets, started with the motto, "All gas, no brakes." OK, pouring more "gas" on the Adam Gase (former Jets coach) created dumpster fire wasn't the worst thing. But, Saleh seems to need the "brakes" to stop his terrible team from losing. Now the fiery coach of Gang Green is "Taking Receipts" on the vocal fans and media. Uh-oh.
