Menlo, IA

DMPD: Suspect chased, tackled, and stabbed man on Court Ave.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a stabbing on Court Avenue early Sunday morning. Scott Allspach, 26, has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury and assault on persons in certain occupations, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Allspach […]
Perry man with vicious dogs arrested for interference

A Perry man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he refused to sign in receipt of municipal infractions for vicious dogs. Marco Francis Roeder, 25, of 1517 Willis Ave., Perry, was charged with interference with official acts. The incident began about 5:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lucinda Street, where...
PERRY, IA
Iowa sheriff's deputy resigns amid death investigation of K9 officer

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A Boone County sheriff's deputy has resigned amid aninvestigation into the death of a K9 officer. Sgt. Dallas Wingate, the dog's handler, resigned on Sept. 8. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has an open investigation into the K9's death. The results of the investigation...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Orient, IA
Menlo, IA
One killed Monday in gravel rollover east of Lake Robbins

One person died Monday night in a rollover crash on a gravel road east of Lake Robbins Ballroom and south of Woodward. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in about the 28500 block of 150th Street west of Iowa Highway 141. The victim was the sole occupant of the...
WOODWARD, IA
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 12

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Karl Maurice Krieger, 29, of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson, was arrested in the 19000 block of Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Two Vehicle Crash Friday Morning in Greene County Results in Injuries

A two vehicle accident Friday morning in Greene County results in injuries. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:53am a deputy, along with Grand Junction Fire and Rescue and Greene County Ambulance responded to the incident on Highway 30 near W Avenue. Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Johnson of Fort Dodge was traveling south on W Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 30. Johnson’s 2016 Chevrolet truck hit an eastbound 2012 Hyundai Genesis that was driven by 62-year-old Michael Agar of North Carolina.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
$8,000 Worth Of Damage Occurred In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday in Carroll

The Carroll Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday that trapped one person in their car. Officers were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of 5th and Clark Street by Kerps Tavern at approximately 2:04 p.m. Their investigation determined a westbound 2011 Yukon Denali, operated by 19-year-old Angelo Matta of Whitman, Mass., was stopped at a stop sign on 5th Street. As the Matta vehicle left the stop sign and entered Clark Street, he collided with a Southbound 2008 Chrysler TNC operated by 31-year-old Kelsey Powell of Carroll. Due to damage caused in the accident, the driver’s side of the Chrysler lodged the door shut, but Powell could exit without mechanical extraction. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Matta vehicle sustained approximately $3,000, while the Powell vehicle had roughly $5,000 in damages. Matta was cited for expired registration, no insurance, and running a stop sign, and Powel was cited for no financial liability insurance.
West Des Moines man threatens to shoot cops, hospital staff

A West Des Moines man was arrested for harassment after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff and police officers Sunday morning. Richard Dale Moore III, 21, of 1316 Locust St., West Des Moines, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Adams County Arrest Reports

On September 1st, Following a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 34. Moesha Garcia was charged with possession of a controlled substance first offense (marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Garcia was placed under arrest and brought to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and is being held on 1,300 cash bond.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Perry Police Report September 12

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of harassment in the 300 block of Seventh Street. An extra patrol completed. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 1300 block of 10th Street. A mailbox was destroyed, with estimated damages of $70.
PERRY, IA
Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...

