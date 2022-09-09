The Carroll Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday that trapped one person in their car. Officers were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of 5th and Clark Street by Kerps Tavern at approximately 2:04 p.m. Their investigation determined a westbound 2011 Yukon Denali, operated by 19-year-old Angelo Matta of Whitman, Mass., was stopped at a stop sign on 5th Street. As the Matta vehicle left the stop sign and entered Clark Street, he collided with a Southbound 2008 Chrysler TNC operated by 31-year-old Kelsey Powell of Carroll. Due to damage caused in the accident, the driver’s side of the Chrysler lodged the door shut, but Powell could exit without mechanical extraction. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Matta vehicle sustained approximately $3,000, while the Powell vehicle had roughly $5,000 in damages. Matta was cited for expired registration, no insurance, and running a stop sign, and Powel was cited for no financial liability insurance.

1 DAY AGO