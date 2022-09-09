Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Woman Charged Following Traffic Stop
(Red Oak) A Red Oak woman faces charges following a traffic stop early this morning near Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police arrested 25-year-old Destiny Jill Anderson for Driving While Barred. Police transported Anderson to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $491.25 bond.
DMPD: Suspect chased, tackled, and stabbed man on Court Ave.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a stabbing on Court Avenue early Sunday morning. Scott Allspach, 26, has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury and assault on persons in certain occupations, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Allspach […]
iowa.media
Perry man with vicious dogs arrested for interference
A Perry man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he refused to sign in receipt of municipal infractions for vicious dogs. Marco Francis Roeder, 25, of 1517 Willis Ave., Perry, was charged with interference with official acts. The incident began about 5:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lucinda Street, where...
KCCI.com
Iowa sheriff's deputy resigns amid death investigation of K9 officer
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A Boone County sheriff's deputy has resigned amid aninvestigation into the death of a K9 officer. Sgt. Dallas Wingate, the dog's handler, resigned on Sept. 8. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has an open investigation into the K9's death. The results of the investigation...
iowa.media
One killed Monday in gravel rollover east of Lake Robbins
One person died Monday night in a rollover crash on a gravel road east of Lake Robbins Ballroom and south of Woodward. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in about the 28500 block of 150th Street west of Iowa Highway 141. The victim was the sole occupant of the...
Red Oak Man arrested on Drug-related Charge
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 65-year-old Michael Loren Kelly on Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers gave Kelly a summons for the court at a later date and released him back to the Red Oak Health Care Community.
Man stabbed multiple times in downtown Des Moines, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A weekend stabbing in Des Moines' Court Avenue Entertainment District sent one man to the hospital and another to jail, according to police. Des Moines police said the stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Court Avenue. Patrol officers in...
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Karl Maurice Krieger, 29, of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson, was arrested in the 19000 block of Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Two Vehicle Crash Friday Morning in Greene County Results in Injuries
A two vehicle accident Friday morning in Greene County results in injuries. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:53am a deputy, along with Grand Junction Fire and Rescue and Greene County Ambulance responded to the incident on Highway 30 near W Avenue. Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Johnson of Fort Dodge was traveling south on W Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 30. Johnson’s 2016 Chevrolet truck hit an eastbound 2012 Hyundai Genesis that was driven by 62-year-old Michael Agar of North Carolina.
1380kcim.com
$8,000 Worth Of Damage Occurred In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday in Carroll
The Carroll Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday that trapped one person in their car. Officers were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of 5th and Clark Street by Kerps Tavern at approximately 2:04 p.m. Their investigation determined a westbound 2011 Yukon Denali, operated by 19-year-old Angelo Matta of Whitman, Mass., was stopped at a stop sign on 5th Street. As the Matta vehicle left the stop sign and entered Clark Street, he collided with a Southbound 2008 Chrysler TNC operated by 31-year-old Kelsey Powell of Carroll. Due to damage caused in the accident, the driver’s side of the Chrysler lodged the door shut, but Powell could exit without mechanical extraction. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Matta vehicle sustained approximately $3,000, while the Powell vehicle had roughly $5,000 in damages. Matta was cited for expired registration, no insurance, and running a stop sign, and Powel was cited for no financial liability insurance.
iowa.media
West Des Moines man threatens to shoot cops, hospital staff
A West Des Moines man was arrested for harassment after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff and police officers Sunday morning. Richard Dale Moore III, 21, of 1316 Locust St., West Des Moines, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the...
Adams County Arrest Reports
On September 1st, Following a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 34. Moesha Garcia was charged with possession of a controlled substance first offense (marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Garcia was placed under arrest and brought to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and is being held on 1,300 cash bond.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report September 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of harassment in the 300 block of Seventh Street. An extra patrol completed. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 1300 block of 10th Street. A mailbox was destroyed, with estimated damages of $70.
Red Oak Police arrest Page County Man on Drug Possession Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police Officers arrested 18-year-old Lanee Joe Harmsen of Clarinda in the 1600 Block of Broadway Street for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense. Police transported Harmsen to the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
cbs2iowa.com
Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
KCRG.com
Des Moines woman sentenced for leaving the scene of crash that killed East High student
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who hit and killed a Des Moines East High student will serve two years of probation. Ema Cardenas was killed near the intersection of East University Avenue and Sampson Street while walking home from school on April 28. Terra Flipping was facing five...
‘It can be scary’: Neighbors describe pattern of Court Avenue violence
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still investigating a shooting and stabbing during Court Avenue’s bar close Friday morning which left two people in critical condition. Some neighbors who heard the incident say they are starting to get used to the sporadic late-night violence in the district. “So far, there’s been a shooting […]
Morning fire damages east side Des Moines home, no injuries reported
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out to Des Moines’ east side early Monday morning on a report of a house fire. The call came in at 6:39 a.m. about a fire at a home in the 2700 block of E. Washington Avenue, according to Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department. […]
KCRG.com
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
