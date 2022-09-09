Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Mabel Louise (Tomlin) Reed, 89, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Mabel Louise (Tomlin) Reed, 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away on September 8, 2022 in Bloomington, IN in the comforting presence of her family. Mabel was born in Linn County, MO to Howard Glenn and Wilna E (Neal) Tomlin on March 6, 1933. She graduated...
ktvo.com
Paulie Andrew Schmitz, of Kirksville, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Paulie Andrew Schmitz of Kirksville, MO passed away on September 12, 2022 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. The son of C.B. and Anna (Auffert) Schmitz he was born December 8, 1937 in Parnell, MO. On November 8, 1958 in Parnell, MO he was united in marriage to Lovella Coffelt who survives.
ktvo.com
Prairie Song Academy officials explain how students thrive in its environment
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Many Heartland schools have been in school for a few weeks now. Some have been using a four-day schedule for the first time this year. But, there are other schools in the area that teach students through a non-traditional route. One school that does so is...
ktvo.com
Persevering through adversity: A Heartland educator's story
Kirksville, MO — Millions of Americans have visual impairments, but that doesn't mean they can't pursue their dreams. We sat down with a Heartland resident to hear about how he pushed through adversity to achieve his goals. Tim Grunewald is an educator and activist and has a visual impairment....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
1 killed, 3 injured in T-bone crash in Linn County
NEAR BROOKFIELD, Mo. — A T-bone crash in Linn County over the weekend killed one person and left three others injured. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and Linn County Route F, nearly three miles east of Brookfield. State troopers say a...
ktvo.com
Rongey's neighbor shares about interactions with U.S. marshals
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who lives next-door to where Kirksville Resident Stephen Munn, 54, was murdered shared with KTVO about his interactions with U.S. marshals during the manhunt for suspect Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. Mark Henry, his wife and their five children live west...
ktvo.com
Crews making progress on nearly $400K sidewalk project in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Crews are making visible progress on a major new sidewalk project in Kirksville. The new concrete walkway will be approximately 8/10ths of a mile long and run along North Baltimore Street from New Street to the Highway 6 intersection in front of Walmart. The work requires...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman charged with multiple drug-related felonies
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple drug related charges following a search warrant Monday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., Ottumwa police officers, Wapello County sheriff’s deputies, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement officers and the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force executed the search at a residence in the 300 block of South Ward Street in Ottumwa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Suspect charged with trafficking drugs near Novinger schools
NOVINGER, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man with a history of drug convictions is now accused of trafficking drugs near a school. On Friday, the North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Brandon Daman, 38, of Novinger, at his home in the 500 block of Novinger Avenue. The task force,...
ktvo.com
Kirksville inducts three former football players into football hall of fame
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Tigers Football Team has a long history of great players and teams who have shaped their school and the community around them. To honor the greats that have played for the hometown team, the Orange and Black Foundation started a hall of fame in 2012.
Comments / 0