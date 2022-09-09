I think Cook Out is the best fast-food chain in the country — here's why

I've tried almost every major fast-food chain in the country, but the southern burger chain Cook Out is my favorite by far. Erin McDowell/Insider

Cook Out is a regional fast-food chain with locations in North Carolina and other southern states.

I've tried almost every major fast-food chain in the country, but Cook Out is my favorite by far.

I especially love Cook Out's drive-thru model and the over 40 different milkshakes the chain offers.

The outside of Cook Out. Erin McDowell/Insider

I first discovered Cook Out when I was attending college in North Carolina, so visiting one gives me a bit of nostalgia whenever I go back.

As a college student, Cook Out quickly became my favorite late-night food spot. I fell in love with the delicious burgers, barbecue, and low prices that perfectly fit my student-sized budget. As a food reporter, I've traveled across the country and tried nearly every fast-food burger chain . However, Cook Out consistently ranks among my favorite chains.

Cars in the drive-thru at Cook Out. Erin McDowell/Insider

Cook Out's drive-thru line often wraps around the restaurant, but it moves pretty quickly.

One of the most intimidating parts about going to Cook Out during peak hours is seeing how long the drive-thru line is. However, I've found that the line moves very fast considering the volume of cars that are often queued up.

The Cook Out menu. Erin McDowell/Insider

Cook Out's menu is extensive, and everything is relatively low-priced.

A Cook Out tray, which includes a main entrée such as a burger or chicken sandwich, two sides, and a drink, costs just $6.79. In comparison, a double cheeseburger meal from McDonald's in New York City, which only comes with one side, has cost me $10.27, not including tax, in the past.

Aside from the well-priced trays, a Big Double cheeseburger will run you just $3.89, a five-piece chicken nugget costs $1.99, and three chicken strips costs $4.39. In my experience, these prices are much lower than what I've paid for the same items at other chains.

Cheerwine. Travis Lyles/Business Insider

The chain also offers Cheerwine, a cherry-flavored soft drink you can typically only find in the South.

Cheerwine is one of my favorite regional drinks I like to order whenever I find myself down south. The soda is a staple on Cook Out's menu, but you can also find it at other Southern fast-food chains like Bojangles and Biscuitville.

Cook Out Big Double burger. Erin McDowell/Insider

Cook Out's Big Double burger is what I order nearly every time I go, and it keeps me coming back to the South on a consistent basis.

You can order a "Big Double" from Cook Out any way you wish, but I typically order mine with cheese, ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles. It cost me $3.89, not including tax, the last time I went. The burger is very large, especially for the low price, and I've found the meat to be juicy, the cheese to perfectly coat every layer, and the pickle slices large and crunchy.

Cook Out cheddar bacon hot dog. Erin McDowell/Insider

Cook Out also has some menu items you'll be hard-pressed to find at other chains, like hot dogs, onion rings, and even a BLT.

Hot dogs are a rarity on many fast-food chain menus — some other chains that offer them are Sonic, Five Guys, Checkers, and Dairy Queen. However, I've found that Cook Out's perfectly grilled hot dogs are my absolute favorite. You can order them with cheese, chili, or slaw, or just stick to a classic ketchup-and-mustard combination.

Cook Out's onion rings are also perfectly crispy, thoroughly breaded on the outside, and stay intact through every bite. One of my pet peeves with onion rings is when you bite in and a whole slice of nearly raw onion falls out, but that has never happened to me with the onion rings from Cook Out.

Cook Out milkshake menu. Travis Lyles/Business Insider

With over 40 unique flavors, Cook Out has the most extensive milkshake menu of any fast-food chain I've ever visited.

With flavors like caramel fudge, banana pudding, peach cobbler, and pineapple, Cook Out certainly steps outside the standard milkshake offerings you'll find at most fast-food burger joints. However, newcomers to Cook Out should be warned. The milkshakes are often so thick and creamy that you'll need a spoon to consume them.