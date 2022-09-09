Rod Stewart's 'Devastating 48 Hours' Capped By Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Rod Stewart was already in mourning when he saw the news about the end of Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.

The singer explained late Thursday that he was already coming to grips with a death in his family, when his country lost its longest-serving leader in history.

"It has been a devastating 48 hours. My brother Don passed on Tuesday at 94 and today Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96," the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire explained via Twitter. "Like Don, the Queen has been a presence all through my life as a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.

"What a privilege it was to perform for her. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family. God save the King."

Stewart was awarded CBE honors by the Queen in 2006 and then knighted in 2016 in recognition of his services to music and charity throughout his career.