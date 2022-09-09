ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Cleveland.com

Medina Library art show features local barns

MEDINA, Ohio -- This Medina Library art show is a bit of a barn burner. But don’t worry: No barns were actually harmed in its creation. Twenty-four of Craig Staufer’s barn paintings are on display at the B. Smith Gallery on the third floor of the library, 210 S. Broadway St., through Oct. 2. One barn from each of the county’s 17 townships is included, plus seven more.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Community gets ready to bid adieu to the popular family-run Rustic Restaurant: West Shore Chatter

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Soon Center Ridge Road across from Westgate in Rocky River won’t look the same. Word got out last week that the Rustic Restaurant, a fixture in the city since 1947, will be closing soon, but the date of the last call remains unclear. The family-owned eatery has served countless meals, including its popular breakfasts, sandwiches and burgers to customers from near and far.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Lyndhurst Home Day was a weekend to remember

This past weekend, Lyndhurst celebrated its 97th Home Day event in Lyndhurst Park. It was another wonderful event, with great entertainment and food and a strong showing from our local organizations that participated. Gathering as a community is always our goal, and our Lyndhurst Home Day has been one of...
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

King Tut Egyptian Street Food to open in Brecksville this fall

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A restaurant serving Egyptian food is scheduled to open by the end of October in Brecksville. King Tut Egyptian Street Food will occupy a space between Fashion Optical and Brecksville Kids Dentistry in a business plaza off the east side of Brecksville Road just north of Ohio 82. Creekside Restaurant & Bar is in the same plaza.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie

The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Eastside Technical Team trains at Chagrin Falls

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- It’s important to be prepared, and the Eastside Technical Rescue Team is a little more ready for an emergency after running river rescue drills Tuesday through Thursday (Sept. 6-8) in Chagrin Falls. The team consists of approximately 75 members from various east-side emergency units. Most...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October. It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo. Guests...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina community gathers to remember 9/11

MEDINA, Ohio -- Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, a somber group met at Medina’s 9/11 memorial, 300 W. Reagan Parkway, on Sunday to honor the memory of those who died that day. After an invocation by Ret. Col. Reid Miller...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
CLEVELAND, OH
