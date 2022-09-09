Read full article on original website
Related
Medina Library art show features local barns
MEDINA, Ohio -- This Medina Library art show is a bit of a barn burner. But don’t worry: No barns were actually harmed in its creation. Twenty-four of Craig Staufer’s barn paintings are on display at the B. Smith Gallery on the third floor of the library, 210 S. Broadway St., through Oct. 2. One barn from each of the county’s 17 townships is included, plus seven more.
Community gets ready to bid adieu to the popular family-run Rustic Restaurant: West Shore Chatter
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Soon Center Ridge Road across from Westgate in Rocky River won’t look the same. Word got out last week that the Rustic Restaurant, a fixture in the city since 1947, will be closing soon, but the date of the last call remains unclear. The family-owned eatery has served countless meals, including its popular breakfasts, sandwiches and burgers to customers from near and far.
Lyndhurst Home Day was a weekend to remember
This past weekend, Lyndhurst celebrated its 97th Home Day event in Lyndhurst Park. It was another wonderful event, with great entertainment and food and a strong showing from our local organizations that participated. Gathering as a community is always our goal, and our Lyndhurst Home Day has been one of...
King Tut Egyptian Street Food to open in Brecksville this fall
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A restaurant serving Egyptian food is scheduled to open by the end of October in Brecksville. King Tut Egyptian Street Food will occupy a space between Fashion Optical and Brecksville Kids Dentistry in a business plaza off the east side of Brecksville Road just north of Ohio 82. Creekside Restaurant & Bar is in the same plaza.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Street performers wanted: Downtown Cleveland Alliance starts ‘busker’ program to make downtown livelier
CLEVELAND, Ohio — To continue to make downtown livelier and unique, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance has started a Downtown Busker Program for musicians, dancers and artists alike. The DCA has created a street performance guide, scouted out locations for performers and is accepting applications from potential performers - ranging...
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
North Royalton hires BZA member to design city’s new senior center
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio --The city has hired a member of its Board of Zoning Appeals to design its new senior center. Frank Castrovillari, who works under the name FMC Architects, will earn a maximum of $50,000 for the project, which will involve renovating part of the former Royal View Elementary School on Ridge Road into a senior center.
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lutheran West to add middle school building in Rocky River
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Middle school students housed at Lutheran West High School will someday soon have a space to call their own on the Rocky River campus. The private, co-educational school on Linden Road held a dedication ceremony Aug. 23 for its future middle school building.
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
Eastside Technical Team trains at Chagrin Falls
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- It’s important to be prepared, and the Eastside Technical Rescue Team is a little more ready for an emergency after running river rescue drills Tuesday through Thursday (Sept. 6-8) in Chagrin Falls. The team consists of approximately 75 members from various east-side emergency units. Most...
Cleveland Heights City Council holds public hearing on proposed Lead Safe initiative
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city still faces some hurdles in becoming the first suburb in Cuyahoga County to enact its own Lead Safe rental housing program. Some of those obstacles were discussed at a public hearing held Monday (Sept. 12), where about 15 people spoke on the proposal, many of them landlords and real estate agents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to appear at Corleone’s for bourbon and cigars night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is set to appear at Corleone’s Ristorante and Bar for a bourbon and cigars event. The event is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. A dinner buffet will be served at the event, which will feature Boom Boom Bourbon and Boom Boom Reserve Bourbon.
Medina County Park District completes first phase of Plum Creek Greenway Trail
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- With the official unveiling of a quarter-mile asphalt section of the Plum Creek Greenway Trail Sept. 6, officials from Brunswick and the Medina County Park District agree that the project is instrumental in bringing more connectivity to both the city and the entire region. “This is a...
Northeast Ohio canine named finalist in People’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog contest
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Abbey, a five-year-old Siberian husky/English mastiff/pitbull from Fairlawn, has made it to the finals of People’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest. She is one of ten pooches vying for the prestigious title and the prizes that come with it. Besides her good looks, the panel...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October. It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo. Guests...
Medina community gathers to remember 9/11
MEDINA, Ohio -- Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, a somber group met at Medina’s 9/11 memorial, 300 W. Reagan Parkway, on Sunday to honor the memory of those who died that day. After an invocation by Ret. Col. Reid Miller...
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0