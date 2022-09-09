ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Bytes: Uber robot food delivery

By Avery Van Etten
 4 days ago

Google is making it easier to share photos and videos across devices. It’s upgrading its nearby share feature, which is similar to Apple’s AirDrop. The self-share mode will let you automatically transfer files.

YouTube has launched a video player for education apps. It comes without ads, external links, or recommendations. The goal is to avoid distractions for viewers. For now, it’s only open to select partners including Google Classroom.

Uber Eats has teamed up with autonomous driving startup Nuro. The deal will bring robot food delivery to California and Texas. The Nuro vehicle can travel up to 45 mph and can carry 500 pounds. It will begin making deliveries in Houston and the Bay Area this fall.

How to See Who Downloaded Files in Google Drive

Along with storing multiple files and folders, Google Drive allows you to share and collaborate those files with other people. But how can you know if someone has downloaded them or clicked the shared link? Or who currently has access to them and if they can edit them?. In this...
Popular Science

Try this simple-to-use, all-in-one internet privacy program for $8/year

People absolutely love being online, with the huge boom in faster networks and more accessible smartphones we are living our lives online more than ever. It can be tough navigating the internet safely, what with so many websites rife with malware, trackers, and spyware like key-loggers. Sure, you can spend a ton on a whole bunch of programs to keep you safe, but why not make it easier (and more affordable!) to roll all your computer security into one program? That’s where the sale on Control D: 5-Yr Subscription comes in handy: this all-in-one computer security program is on sale for only $39.99.
knowtechie.com

What is WhatsApp used for?

Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
abc27 News

Pennsylvania bank robbery suspect taken into custody in Harrisburg

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — The man accused of holding up a bank in Lycoming County has been arrested in Harrisburg Police say Robert Jones admitted to robbing the Jersey Shore State Bank Tuesday afternoon. Officers executed a search warrant for his vehicle in Harrisburg and say they recovered clothing used during the bank robbery […]
Apple Insider

App Store to gain new ad slots in time for holiday season

Apple has begun contacting developers to encourage them to purchase ad space in the App Store, because of an imminent expansion of slots. Apple will soon expand its ad placements in the App Store after the company began testing the placements in July. Developers were encouraged to purchase ads that...
Android Central

Google Meet explained: Meet vs. Duo and new features

Google Duo became Google Meet, while Meet (Original) will be deprecated. Here's what you need to know about both apps. Google is on a confusing rebranding tear in 2022. It renamed Google Pay to Google Wallet but kept Google Pay as a separate app. Then, later that summer, it rebranded Google Duo as Google Meet while incorporating both apps' features — but kept Google Meet (Original) as a separate app without any Duo features.
abc27 News

Full Week 3 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 3 games across the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon, and York Adams. Week 3 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Shippensburg vs Spring Grove Below is a complete […]
