‘Boogie Woogie’ Bugs Bust a Move in The Hudson Valley
You've heard of Dancing Queen, but have you heard of Dancing Bugs? Apparently, they can actually be found on trees right here in the Hudson Valley. When you see dancing bugs on your social media timeline, you have to investigate further. The DEC posted a video recently of these white, fuzz-ball-like, bugs that were shaking and looked as if they were dancing.
When Will Shake Shack Be Opening on the Thruway? Update on Rest Stop Renovations
If you spend any time driving on the New York State thruway you are well aware that many of the rest stops are closed due to construction. The rest areas that are under construction are still providing gas for drivers that need it, but none of them are offering any food opinions yet, but that's about to change.
5 Things we Love About Wurtsboro, New York
It's been called one of the Hudson Valley's best "Hallmark" type towns. The village of Wurtsboro is one of the towns in the Hudson Valley that has gotten a bit of a "bad rap" over the years. So bad that we have heard some people call it "Worstboro" instead of Wurtsboro. OUCH! Wurtsboro has also been mentioned a few times in recent lists of Hudson Valley towns with the ugliest names (the full list of towns is below. Before you scroll down to look at the list let us share some of the things we LOVE about Wurtsboro, New York!
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away
This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
One of the Country’s Most Popular Festivals Is Coming to Saugerties
I can still remember the days before there was an official Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. It was decades ago, and I worked at a small radio station in Kingston. Part of my job was to record and provide sound effects for a weekly cooking show hosted by Pat Reppert who owned Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties. Pat was an amazing woman and every year she invited her friends to her farm for a garlic party. Eventually, that party became too big for the farm, and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was born. I may have missed a few steps, but that’s basically how it came about.
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
Here’s When Your Favorite HV Ice Cream Shops are Closing for Winter
The clearest sign that summer is over is when your local ice cream shop closes for the season. While there are a few brave dessert-slingers who stay open all year long, many businesses shut their doors until the warm sun starts shining again. Here's a list of the last days of seasonal business for some of our favorite Hudson Valley ice cream shops.
7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes
We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
Stewart’s Ice Cream Flavors Take Home Top Prize at World Dairy Expo 2022
One of the best ice cream flavors in New York State can be found in almost every town across the Hudson Valley. We have dozens of options for ice cream in the mid-Hudson region. However, when you ask most HV natives where they get their ice cream, they'll probably tell you they go to Stewart's Shops.
8 Dutchess County, NY Apple Orchards to Visit Fall, 2022
My girlfriend lives in the Capital Region, a little north of where I used to live. I keep telling her that she'll have to come down to the Hudson Valley for all the fall festivities we have to offer. I even told her once SNL makes fun of your region and its apple picking, you know that you got something worthwhile.
Hudson Valley, New York Driver Killed Trying To Pass Car
New York State Police believe a Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash while trying to pass another vehicle. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F reported on an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 97 in the Town of Highland. Sullivan County, New York...
Popular Poughkeepsie Tattoo Shop To Relocate After Nearly Three Decades
A staple for nearly three decades in Poughkeepsie, just across from Marist College, Planet New York Tattoo has announced that due to the sale of their building, they are going to be relocating to a new shop across town. The surprising announcement came Wednesday, September 7th, via social media. Planet...
5 Restaurants Hudson Valley Diners Want Their Final Feast At
If you only had one meal left to eat on this earth, which restaurant would you visit? From local staples that have been beloved for years to Michelin-starred favorites, there were some great answers from all across the Hudson Valley. The Rosendale Café in Rosendale, NY. My personal choice...
WARNING! Dutchess County Drivers Be Aware of Road Closures This Weekend
When was the last time you got stuck in traffic because of an event that was taking place that you had no idea about? It usually goes like this...you are on your way to something important and out of nowhere, the road you are driving on gets closed down because of a parade or something like it. Happened to me just a few months ago in Poughkeepsie when there was the Pride parade. I had no idea it was scheduled for the day and time I was driving on the arterial and BOOM I was stuck there for 35 minutes.
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Beer Tasting This Week with Kelsey Grammer at Barton Orchards
Actor and Faith American Brewing founder Kelsey Grammer will appear at Barton Orchards Tuesday. Kelsey Grammer is most notable for his two decades playing the role of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom Cheers and its spinoff Frasier, for which he won four Prime Time Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for his role.
Enjoy a Cider Tasting with a View at Innisfree Garden in Millbrook, NY
Nothing says fall in the Hudson Valley like sipping on cider, with an absolutely gorgeous view. Innisfree Garden might be the most beautiful hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. Created by Walter Beck and Marion Burt Beck, who was an avid gardener, back in the 1920s. According to Innisfree's website, while working on Innisfree Walter became inspired by "8th-century Chinese poet, painter and garden maker Wang Wei. "
Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video
The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
Adam’s 5th Location in Wallkill, NY Continues to Grow
We are inching closer and closer to having a 5th Adam's Fairacre Farms location in the Hudson Valley. For the last several years, we've been lucky enough to have 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, and Kingston. Towards the end of 2021, Adam's Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their...
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides residents and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods, or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
