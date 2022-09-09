ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Boogie Woogie’ Bugs Bust a Move in The Hudson Valley

You've heard of Dancing Queen, but have you heard of Dancing Bugs? Apparently, they can actually be found on trees right here in the Hudson Valley. When you see dancing bugs on your social media timeline, you have to investigate further. The DEC posted a video recently of these white, fuzz-ball-like, bugs that were shaking and looked as if they were dancing.
ANIMALS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

5 Things we Love About Wurtsboro, New York

It's been called one of the Hudson Valley's best "Hallmark" type towns. The village of Wurtsboro is one of the towns in the Hudson Valley that has gotten a bit of a "bad rap" over the years. So bad that we have heard some people call it "Worstboro" instead of Wurtsboro. OUCH! Wurtsboro has also been mentioned a few times in recent lists of Hudson Valley towns with the ugliest names (the full list of towns is below. Before you scroll down to look at the list let us share some of the things we LOVE about Wurtsboro, New York!
WURTSBORO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away

This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
RHINEBECK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Lifestyle
Wappingers Falls, NY
Lifestyle
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Wappingers Falls, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

One of the Country’s Most Popular Festivals Is Coming to Saugerties

I can still remember the days before there was an official Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. It was decades ago, and I worked at a small radio station in Kingston. Part of my job was to record and provide sound effects for a weekly cooking show hosted by Pat Reppert who owned Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties. Pat was an amazing woman and every year she invited her friends to her farm for a garlic party. Eventually, that party became too big for the farm, and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was born. I may have missed a few steps, but that’s basically how it came about.
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes

We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Line Dancing#Line Dance#Hudson River#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Playgrounds#Travel Destinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

WARNING! Dutchess County Drivers Be Aware of Road Closures This Weekend

When was the last time you got stuck in traffic because of an event that was taking place that you had no idea about? It usually goes like this...you are on your way to something important and out of nowhere, the road you are driving on gets closed down because of a parade or something like it. Happened to me just a few months ago in Poughkeepsie when there was the Pride parade. I had no idea it was scheduled for the day and time I was driving on the arterial and BOOM I was stuck there for 35 minutes.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Enjoy a Cider Tasting with a View at Innisfree Garden in Millbrook, NY

Nothing says fall in the Hudson Valley like sipping on cider, with an absolutely gorgeous view. Innisfree Garden might be the most beautiful hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. Created by Walter Beck and Marion Burt Beck, who was an avid gardener, back in the 1920s. According to Innisfree's website, while working on Innisfree Walter became inspired by "8th-century Chinese poet, painter and garden maker Wang Wei. "
MILLBROOK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy