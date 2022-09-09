Read full article on original website
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
United Way of Midland Co. gives free supplies to teachers
MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) -The United Way of Midland County is supplying all kindergarten through 12th-grade public school teachers with supplies to support them through the year. Volunteers from several local businesses and organizations were at the Dow Diamond on Monday, Sept. 12 to pack more than 720 kits filled...
Scouts salute at the U.S.S. Edson for 9/11 anniversary
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Boy Scouts in mid-Michigan gathered at the U.S.S. Edson in Bay City to pay their respects for the 21st anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks. “It makes me proud seeing the youth out here taking a moment of their time for those who...
Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades
‘Bubbles the Blind Beagle’ has big goal to battle bullying
OTISVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) – On a mission to advocate for those with disabilities, Bubbles the Blind Beagle of Otisville has a big goal for National Bullying Prevention Month this October. Bubbles’ owner Stacie Elliott said they’re hoping to do a school visit every day that month to help advocate...
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th
New Thrift Store is Opening in Saginaw
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13
Flint River’s no-contact order remains in effect as clean-up efforts continue. An order that prohibits contact with Flint River remains in effect as clean-up efforts continue. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Magazine called SWAG started by local teenager. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Sept. 13th. Updated: 11 hours ago.
Two Bomb Threats in Two Days
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
Northwood University is hosting upcoming Axe Bowl
The former Saginaw County fairgrounds, long an eyesore on the city’s southeast side, may soon be in for a transformation. On a mission to advocate for those with disabilities, Bubbles “The Blind Beagle,” is preparing for Anti-Bullying month this Oct. Supreme Court Justice’s new position announced after...
Flint River’s no-contact order remains in effect as clean-up efforts continue
The former Saginaw County fairgrounds, long an eyesore on the city’s southeast side, may soon be in for a transformation. On a mission to advocate for those with disabilities, Bubbles “The Blind Beagle,” is preparing for Anti-Bullying month this Oct. Supreme Court Justice’s new position announced after...
Clearing out tonight, pleasant Wednesday ahead, warming into the weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While showers haven’t been completely absent from the radar today, the coverage has been quite limited and that drying out trend is a sign of things to come!. We should see a mostly pleasant evening and the next few days should be fairly uneventful as...
Northbound I-75 closing entirely Tuesday night in Arenac County
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading north on I-75 through Arenac County will have to find a different route on Tuesday night. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all northbound lanes of I-75 at Lincoln Road from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews install new bridge beams.
Southbound US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
GENESEE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound US-23 in Genesee County are back open following a crash. The crash was reported about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The highway was closed after M-21/Corunna Road, Exit 118, but has since reopened.
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
NB I-75 near Standish to close for bridge construction
ARENAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will detour northbound I-75 while crews work on the bridge beam setting at the Lincoln Road overpass in Arenac County. The project is part of an overall $37 million investment to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to...
Proposed Grand Blanc Development gets Funding Boost
Former Saginaw fairgrounds to have remining buildings demolished
On a mission to advocate for those with disabilities, Bubbles “The Blind Beagle,” is preparing for Anti-Bullying month this Oct. Supreme Court Justice’s new position announced after resignation announcement. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. One day after Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bridget McCormack announced she is leaving...
