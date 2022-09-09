ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

WNEM

Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
SANFORD, MI
WNEM

United Way of Midland Co. gives free supplies to teachers

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) -The United Way of Midland County is supplying all kindergarten through 12th-grade public school teachers with supplies to support them through the year. Volunteers from several local businesses and organizations were at the Dow Diamond on Monday, Sept. 12 to pack more than 720 kits filled...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Scouts salute at the U.S.S. Edson for 9/11 anniversary

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Boy Scouts in mid-Michigan gathered at the U.S.S. Edson in Bay City to pay their respects for the 21st anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks. “It makes me proud seeing the youth out here taking a moment of their time for those who...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades

Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

‘Bubbles the Blind Beagle’ has big goal to battle bullying

OTISVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) – On a mission to advocate for those with disabilities, Bubbles the Blind Beagle of Otisville has a big goal for National Bullying Prevention Month this October. Bubbles’ owner Stacie Elliott said they’re hoping to do a school visit every day that month to help advocate...
OTISVILLE, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

New Thrift Store is Opening in Saginaw

Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies

United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13

Flint River’s no-contact order remains in effect as clean-up efforts continue. An order that prohibits contact with Flint River remains in effect as clean-up efforts continue. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Magazine called SWAG started by local teenager. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Sept. 13th. Updated: 11 hours ago.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Two Bomb Threats in Two Days

Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Northwood University is hosting upcoming Axe Bowl

The former Saginaw County fairgrounds, long an eyesore on the city’s southeast side, may soon be in for a transformation. On a mission to advocate for those with disabilities, Bubbles “The Blind Beagle,” is preparing for Anti-Bullying month this Oct. Supreme Court Justice’s new position announced after...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Northbound I-75 closing entirely Tuesday night in Arenac County

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading north on I-75 through Arenac County will have to find a different route on Tuesday night. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all northbound lanes of I-75 at Lincoln Road from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews install new bridge beams.
fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI
WNEM

NB I-75 near Standish to close for bridge construction

ARENAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will detour northbound I-75 while crews work on the bridge beam setting at the Lincoln Road overpass in Arenac County. The project is part of an overall $37 million investment to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to...
STANDISH, MI
WNEM

Proposed Grand Blanc Development gets Funding Boost

Proposed Grand Blanc Development gets Funding Boost
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Former Saginaw fairgrounds to have remining buildings demolished

Former Saginaw fairgrounds to have remining buildings demolished
SAGINAW, MI

